LDF Silk Celebrates 35 Years Specializing in Custom Permanent Florals & Organic Sculptures

LDF Silk strives to bring a mix of vision, energy, and dedication to every project. From custom pieces created based on client projects to existing pieces in the showroom, every design has a vision and purpose behind it.

Dallas, TX (PRUnderground) August 23rd, 2018

Celebrating 35 years in business this September, LDF Silk works with diverse companies to create custom, one-of-a-kind pieces for the hospitality industry, high-end residential and commercial properties throughout the United States. Located in the Dallas Design District, LDF Silk provides designers with a showroom full of inspiration and unique pieces to create custom arrangements.

Working with a wide range of industries, the LDF Silk website and showroom are powerful tools for designers to gather inspiration and create custom pieces. Using the website, clients can customize and design the perfect arrangements for specific projects. When browsing through the diverse florals, sculptures, wall art, trees, and plants, clients can also purchase designs just as they’re shown.

LDF Silk strives to bring a mix of vision, energy, and dedication to every project. From custom pieces created based on client projects to existing pieces in the showroom, every design has a vision and purpose behind it.

The vision behind LDF Silk began decades ago. The founder of the company, Beth Santarelli started her business journey at the age of 15. Her dedication to her craft and her business-savviness sparked a passion that is still with her today. In 1983, L’Amour Des Fleurs was created. Serving the model home industry, this company flourished. When her business partner retired in 2007, she rebranded the company, renaming it LDF Silk, and relocated to the Dallas Design District, a move that allowed her brand to gain recognition.

LDF Silk is proud to be a Women Owned Business. The staff is a creative family, each serving a vital role in its continued success. In addition to providing numerous industries with custom pieces, LDF Silk believes in giving back to the community. Supporting Operation Care, which aids the Dallas homeless community, as well as Prestonwood Crisis Pregnancy Center, St. Jude, and Unicef, this company wants to see all of Dallas flourish.

As the top trendsetter in the industry, LDF Silk can be seen at the hospitality show in Las Vegas at HD Expo and at the Boutique Design show in New York City, winning numerous awards at each show.

To view the diverse, custom permanent pieces, visit the showroom in the Dallas Design District, located at 1107 Slocum Street, Dallas, Texas, 75207. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday 9:30am – 4:30pm and Friday 9:30am – 3:00pm.

About LDF Silk

LDF Silk is committed to promote your design with high quality products and services. Consulting with you to design unique, custom permanent florals, organic wall art, sculptures, trees, and plants, we are able to provide clients with timeless pieces that enhance the aesthetics of your space. With a showroom in the world-renowned Dallas Design District, we assist you in customizing and designing the perfect pieces for your project. Or, you can purchase designs as you see them on our website.