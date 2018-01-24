Layton Implants Periodontist Reve Chaston Awarded New Dental Implants Certification

Dr. Reve Chaston of Layton Implants is a Utah periodontist. The American Board of Periodontology recently changed his certification title to include his dental implants

Davis County, UT (PRUnderground) January 24th, 2018

Dr. Reve Chaston of Layton Implants in Utah is a board certified periodontist who places heavy emphasis on dental implants in his private practice. The American Board of Periodontology recently recognized Chaston as being Board Certified in Periodontology and Implant Dentistry.

Though the certification title used to only refer to periodontics, the Board expanded the title to include implant dentistry. This change was made in recognition of the extensive amount of time that periodontists spend in their three-year residency studying and performing dental implant treatments.

A periodontist is a dentist who, in addition to placing dental implants, treats periodontal disease (gum disease) and other gum problems. Periodontists complete their three-year residency only after finishing four years of dental school. Following a rigorous periodontal residency, a dentist is specialized in both dental implants and periodontics. This training is far more intense and extensive than the dental implant training received by non-specialist dentists.

The new title given by the American Board of Periodontology applies to all board certified periodontists. Prior to this change, the certificate only noted that the individual was a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology and did not reference dental implants.

Dr. Chaston said that he is pleased with his new certification title.

“A periodontist’s education includes years of scrupulous training in the art and science of dental implants,” said Dr. Chaston. “It’s great that there is now specific recognition of the dental specialty that is dedicated to our procedures of offering dental implants in Utah.”

A Diplomate (or a Board Certified Periodontist) makes significant achievements beyond the mandatory educational requirements of the specialty and is certified by the American Board of Periodontology. Being educationally qualified for board certification requires:

Certification as a dentist, including basic college education and completion of dental school to earn the D.D.S. or D.M.D. degree. Certification as a periodontist after successful completion of an educational program in periodontology, which is accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation of the American Dental Association. Successful completion of comprehensive qualifying and oral examinations covering all phases of periodontal disease and its treatment, including dental implants. Recertification every six years.

Dr. Reve Chaston is a member of the American Academy of Periodontology, The Academy of Osseointegration, the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, the American Dental Association, and the Utah Dental Association. Dr. Chaston graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry in 2003 and completed a periodontal and dental implant residency at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2006.

To learn more about tooth implants in Davis County, visit LaytonImplants.com or call 801-728-3388.

About Layton Implants

With practices in Layton and Bountiful, Dr. Chaston of Layton Implants specializes in dental implants, gingival (gum) recession, gingival cosmetics, bone loss, and periodontal disease. Dr. Chaston is Board Certified by the American Board of Periodontology and is a member of the American Academy of Periodontology, the Academy of Osseointegration, and the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. He is the director of the Wasatch Dental Hygiene Forum, an educational forum for dental hygienists.