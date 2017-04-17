Lawyers of Distinction Welcomes over 100 New Lawyers in March

In this past month of March 2017, Lawyers of Distinction is proud to announce we have welcomed over 100 new members from throughout the United States.
New York, NY (PRUnderground) April 17th, 2017
Lawyers of Distinction is recognized as the fastest growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States. Lawyers of Distinction were recently featured in Times Square, New York City. Membership is limited to the top 10% of attorneys in the United States. Members are accepted based upon an objective evaluation of an attorney’s qualifications, licenses, reputation, experience, and disciplinary history. Please see www.lawyersofdistinction.com for further details concerning membership qualifications.
Lawyers of Distinction does not offer membership to more than 10% of attorneys in any given state. Lawyers of Distinction uses it own independent criteria, including both objective and subjective factors in determining if an attorney can be recognized as being within the top 10% of attorneys in the United States in their respective field. This designation is based upon the proprietary analysis of the Lawyers of Distinction organization alone, and is not intended to be endorsed by any of the 50 United States Bar Associations or The District of Columbia Bar Association.
Lawyers of Distinction recognizes lawyers from the following practice areas: Bankruptcy, Corporate and Transactional, Criminal Defense, Disability and Workers Comp, Employment & Labor Law, Estate Planning – Wills & Trust, Family & Divorce, Immigration, Intellectual Property – Patents, Trademarks, Copyright & Licensing, Mediation, Personal Injury, Real Estate & Property, Civil Litigation. Lawyers of Distinction may add additional practice areas upon request.
Member attorney’s may use the Lawyers of Distinction trademarked materials including the brand logo on their letterhead, law firm pamphlets, and mailing materials as well as print media and other forms of advertising. Members may also use the logo and other trademarked materials on their website. Other benefits of a Lawyer of Distinction membership include: a customized 8″ x 10″ genuine cherry wood plaque, a 10″ tall translucent customized crystal, valuable Search Engine Optimization enhancement, a personalized profile within our member directory, extensive member discount program, and a national press release.
Membership roster publications continue throughout the year as well as print advertising in Trial Magazine, National Law Journal, Daily Business Review and others. Member advertisements run continuously online in New York Times, CNN, Fox News, Huffington Post, Yahoo and others.
Wayne Harper ESQ. – Florida
Shawn Sedaghat ESQ. – California
Mark P. Witzig ESQ. – California
Richard Klein ESQ. – Missouri
Richard Luthmann ESQ. – New York
Kelley Joseph ESQ. – Florida
Nancy Wallace ESQ. – California
Lori Hershorin ESQ. – California
Joshua D. Hammons ESQ. – Michigan
Michael Politis ESQ. – Florida
Aaron Coltrane ESQ. – Michigan
Logan Jones ESQ. – Oklahoma
Timothy Ingram ESQ. – Florida
Janice Burton Sharpstein ESQ. – North Carolina
Jacob Whitehead ESQ. – California
Michael Pittman ESQ. – Arizona
Roland Dale Peddicord ESQ. – Iowa
Kate Cook ESQ. – Georgia
Kathleen Schmidt ESQ. – Nebraska
Melissa Sanford ESQ. – Georgia
Joseph Dedvukaj ESQ. – Michigan
Thomas Gibbs ESQ. – Florida
Stephanie Gurrola ESQ. – Florida
Margaret Pascual ESQ. – Utah
Randi Nelson ESQ. – Connecticut
Adam Shapiro ESQ. – New York
Miles G. Lindner ESQ. – Wisconsin
Katrina Washington ESQ. – Texas
Philip Outhier ESQ. – Oklahoma
Deborah Ebel ESQ. – Georgia
Achsa Klug ESQ. – New Hampshire
Debra Vernon ESQ. – California
William MJ Farris ESQ. – North Carolina
Maj Vasigh ESQ. – Florida
Otis “Trey” Bonner ESQ. – Georgia
J. Kenneth Findley ESQ. – Texas
Perry A. Craft ESQ. – Tennessee
Bernard Walsh ESQ. – Florida
Sharon Babakhan ESQ. – California
Jason Stevens ESQ. – Illinois
Vernon Ready ESQ. – Colorado
Tiffany Feder ESQ. – California
Nicole Schmidt ESQ. – California
Brian J. McCormack ESQ. – California
Demetra Mehta ESQ. – Pennsylvania
James Cosgrove ESQ. – Georgia
Laura Canada Lewis ESQ. – Texas
Kevin Humphrey ESQ. – California
Jeffrey Kelly ESQ. – Georgia
Thomas Fredericks ESQ. – Colorado
JoAnne Krabbe ESQ. – Wisconsin
Anthony Marrone ESQ. – New York
Christopher Davis ESQ. – California
Francisco Cieza ESQ. – Florida
Mason Standley ESQ. – Texas
Daniel D. Geoulla ESQ. – California
Craig Geno ESQ. – Mississippi
Margaret Fernandez ESQ. – Georgia
Scott Breitenwischer ESQ. – Texas
Donna Jackson ESQ. – Oklahoma
Karthik Krishnan ESQ. – California
Jason Allan Watson ESQ. – Florida
Jeff Del Rio ESQ. – Florida
Gary Martoccio ESQ. – Florida
Laura Shattuck ESQ. – Connecticut
Richard Bertolino ESQ. – California
Tamra Katcher ESQ. – New Jersey
Dylan Taylor ESQ. – California
Michael Throneberry ESQ. – Illinois
Jeff Prostok ESQ. – Texas
Michael Johnson ESQ. – Illinois
Jay English ESQ. – Texas
Willmore Holbrow III ESQ. – California
William Douglas Bloodworth II ESQ. – Texas
Domenick Di Cicco Jr. ESQ. – Florida
Chris Knight ESQ. – Oklahoma
Verna B. Lilburn ESQ. – Connecticut
William Payne ESQ. – Georgia
Diane Hvolka ESQ. – California
Randy Harvey ESQ. – Oregon
Kinnery Patel ESQ. – California
Jennifer Lancaster ESQ. – Arkansas
John Parsons ESQ. – Oregon
Michael Machat ESQ. – California
Frank Kruppenbacher ESQ. – Florida
Robin Pearson ESQ. – California
Elina N. Agnoli ESQ. – California
Risa Kass ESQ. – New York
About Lawyers of Distinction
Lawyers of Distinction is recognized as the fastest growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States.
