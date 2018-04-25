Lawyers of Distinction Continues Recruiting Americas Top Legal Talent

Orlando, FL (PRUnderground) April 25th, 2018

Lawyers of Distinction proudly welcomes two of our newest Members in April 2018, which includes a member of the New York Judiciary and a Law Professor.

We welcome the addition of The Honorable Frank N. Schellace, a New York State Supreme Court Judge and Special Referee in the Commercial Division. Judge Schellace, who as a private attorney focused his practice on consumer protection law, is a 1979 graduate of Hofstra School of Law. We recognize and applaud Judge Schellace for all of his years of public service.

We also welcome the addition of David Haas, Esq., of Haas Law, PLLC. Mr. Haas has dedicated his legal career to public service. He was an Assistant State Attorney in Florida, before accepting a position at the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Middle District of Florida. As a U.S. Attorney he has worked in the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). Professor Haas who is obviously an immensely skilled litigator also serves as an Adjunct Professor of Trial Advocacy at Barry University School of Law in Orlando, Florida.

We are so proud to include these fine gentlemen amongst our distinguished roster which is 3,000 lawyers strong and growing. Thank you both for your public service.

About Lawyers of Distinction

Lawyers of Distinction members have been selected based upon a review and vetting process from our Selection Committee. Nomination does not guarantee Membership. All prospective Members are subject to final review after submitting their application before confirmation of Membership. Lawyers do not pay for this nomination. These potential candidates who meet the criteria of our screening process have demonstrated a high degree of peer recognition and professional competence. Attorneys may nominate other peers they feel warrant recognition or self-nominate. These candidates undergo the same rigorous review process. Lawyers of Distinction uses it own independent criteria, including both objective and subjective factors in determining if an attorney can be recognized as a Lawyer of Distinction in the United States in their respective field. This designation is based upon the proprietary analysis of the Lawyers of Distinction organization alone and is not intended to be endorsed by any of the 50 United States Bar Associations or The District of Columbia Bar Association. Lawyers of Distinction shall not confirm membership to more than 10% of attorneys in any given state. Any references to “excellent”, “excellence” or “distinguished” are meant to refer to the Lawyers of Distinction organization and not to any named member individually.