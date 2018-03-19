Launch of The Tapestry Condo at Tampines

Singapore (PRUnderground) March 18th, 2018

The Tapestry Condo Tampines Avenue 10 (Parcel C) in Singapore is a brand new residential development that is all set to be launched by City Developments Limited. The new property is targeted at people who like to invest in an upcoming residential development which can yield them very good returns in the next ten years and is also strategically located with access to schools, hospitals etc. for raising a family at present.

On speaking about the location of the project, a prominent realtor Trisha Conn said “Infrastructure and ease of access play a vital role in the purchase of a residential development. Tampines has an excellent infrastructure. The area has very good shopping malls, restaurants and is well connected by expressways such as the Pan- Island Expressway and Tampines Expressway. The area also has very good public transportation facilities. Hence undoubtedly the new condos by CDL will be in great demand.”

“People do not like to travel long distances to work or get stuck in traffic jams. They like to live in a serene atmosphere which has access to good educational institutions and other communal facilities. Tapestry Condo fits the picture perfectly. This new residential complex by CDL has been developed taking all these parameters and future infrastructure development plans of Government into account “, says a spokesperson associated with City Developments Limited. Tapestry Condo is located very close to some of the prominent shopping malls like Tampines Mall; Century Square and Tampines 1.The region also has 12 primary schools and 9 secondary schools in its vicinity.

Tapestry Condos is also situated close to major parks like the Sunplaza Park and the Tampines Eco Green park. Apart from these two large parks, the area also has many community parks like Tampines North Park, Tampines Leisure Park, Tampines Central Park, Tampines Park, Festival Park, Tampines Green and Tampines Tree Garden. The area thus has no dearth of natural places.”The project is well suited for families with kids as it has good educational institutions, natural places and retail outlets.” adds Trisha from www.the-tapestry.com.sg.

About the Developer

City Developments Limited is a Singapore based real estate company. The company started with humble beginnings and has now emerged as a prominent player in the real estate sector with its presence in 26 countries across the world. It is also one of Singapore’s largest companies in terms of market capitalisation.

To enjoy the early privileges for The Tapestry showflat and receive the most updated information, the realtor has issued circular to start registering today itself!

About The Tapestry Condo