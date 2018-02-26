Launch of Brocavore.com Focuses on Street Food Culture and Cooking

New Food Blog Shares Culinary Secrets of Hard-Working Mobile Food Vendors and Independent Restauranteurs

Rockland, Maine (PRUnderground) February 25th, 2018

Today saw the surprise launch of Brocavore.com (http://www.brocavore.com), a new food blog focusing on street food culture and cooking. The website focuses on bringing attention to the people behind some of the most successful food trucks and concession stands on the planet, with informative interviews and step-by-step instructions for home cooks to recreate their food truck favorites right in their own home kitchens.

The new website was created by Malcolm Bedell, an award-winning author, avid food blogger, and owner of ‘Wich, Please, a small food truck located in Rockland, Maine. With ten years of food writing under his belt, and four of those years spent in professional mobile kitchens, Bedell is well-suited to shed a unique perspective on street food culture and the tips and tricks needed to translate popular dishes from small-scale concessionaires into easy, inexpensive meals for the home cook.

“In our very first blog post, we spend a lot of time outlining exactly why launching a new food blog in 2018 is a terrible idea,” Bedell says. “But starting a new food blog at a time when more and more content is being crafted on Facebook and other forms of social media, has a lot in common with starting an independent food business.”

“You know the odds are stacked against you,” Malcolm explains. “You do it not because you think it makes a ton of financial sense, or is a responsible use of your time. Whether you’re starting a food business or launching a feature-driven website in the quick-news Instagram age, you do it because you love the business and believe in what you’re doing. I want to bring attention to the people who spend every day on a food truck, in sweltering conditions, often using substandard equipment, and with very tight budgets, but who are still managing to produce exemplary food. And I want to share the secrets of how those dishes are made, with our readers.”

Malcolm Bedell has been writing about food and food culture since 2010. His book, “Eating in Maine: At Home, On the Town, and On the Road” was nominated for a Maine Literary Award for Nonfiction in 2015. Malcolm’s writing and photography has been featured in Bon Appetit, Down East Magazine, The LA Weekly, The Guardian, and The Huffington Post. His food truck, ‘Wich, Please, was awarded “Hottest Restaurant in Maine” by Eater.com in 2015.

About Brocavore.com

Brocavore.com is updated several times weekly, and is located at http://www.brocavore.com.