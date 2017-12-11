LAToken Presents Second Blockchain Economic Forum in Singapore

Singapore (PRUnderground) December 11th, 2017

Three-day high-end event with 1000+ attendees, 100 top-notch speakers, and well-prepared agenda aims to drive the discussion on the blockchain expansion, innovations, and integration with our existing economy.

As the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies surpasses $400 billion, companies raise billions of dollars in ICOs, and Fortune 500 enterprises implement blockchain in every industry, the Blockchain Economic Forum comes back to facilitate the discussions of the most important topics of the crypo economy and its growing influence on the global economy.

This time blockchain entrepreneurs, high-net-worth investors, Fortune 500 top executives, brilliant developers, and visionaries will convene in Singapore on February 4-6. As Alex Mashinsky, Founder of Governing Dynamics, notes «It’s a very good mix of companies presenting, experts from the field, vendors, as well as investors. It’s a great place to bring all the different groups, get everybody to talk, develop ideas, and do deals».

The main topics for discussion will include the blockchain opportunities for strategic development of real sector companies, regulation and self-regulation of the industry, technology updates, marketing methods for blockchain startups, token investing etc. Miko Matsumura, Limited Partner at Pantera Capital, says that «One of the great things about Blockchain Economic Forum is the economics. The conversations around economics are sorely lacking in the crypto community.»

Join BEF to meet the most prominent names in the field of the blockchain, gain wisdom and insights from premier leaders in the industry, learn valuable new skills, increase awareness of new blockchain projects and network with other crypto professionals.

The Forum is organized by LAToken, #1 multi-asset tokenization platform by funds raised. LAToken facilitates the broad use of cryptocurrencies in the real economy and allows cryptoholders to diversify their portfolio by getting access to tokens linked to the real assets. Last October, LAToken raised 19,6 million from 11,000 contributors.

As one of the market leaders, LAToken aims to design sustainable rules and governance framework for blockchain industry in cooperation with top entrepreneurs, investors, academics and regulators. «The Forum is a great place for the market leaders to introduce and reinforce rules of self-conduct protecting uninformed contributors and preventing misuse of crypto transaction while scaling benefits such as built in rights registry, early adopters acquisition and low transaction costs due to absence of middlemen,” – says Valentin Preobrazhenskiy, CEO of LAToken.»

