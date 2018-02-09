Latin Pop/Rock Singer/Songwriter Stefni Valencia Releases new Single and Music Video “Vueltas”

Showcasing her powerful, mesmerizing vocals and ability to perform Latin Pop/Rock superstar Stefni Valencia is set to stun with her new video and single “Vueltas”.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) February 9th, 2018

Delivering a hypnotic combination of skilled vocals, beauty, charisma and high energy performance S.D.R. signed Pop/Rock star Stefni Valencia is certainly on the rise. Her new single and music video “Vueltas” recently dropped and is surrounded by infectious enthusiasm, drawing attention to her album “Obstáculos de una Flor” and the seductive superstar herself. Some are calling her a Hispanic Pat Benatar or Gwen Stefani, set to crossover to all audiences at any moment.

“Vueltas shows the diversity of my style,” commented Stefni. “From pop, to alternative rock to electronic, I love music and performing for my fans and I’m proud to say my new single, video and album is a great accomplishment, a culmination of a lot of hard work and sacrifice.”

Stefni has won a reputation for her jaw-dropping ability as a dancer and performer, highlighted in the video for “Vueltas”. In fact, part of her entertainment resume apart from being a singer/songwriter includes being both an actress and a skilled teacher of aerial art.

“Vueltas” can be seen both on Vevo, YouTube and on her easy-to-navigate personal website, with both the single and album “Obstáculos de una Flor” available as a download on all the major music platforms like Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Soundcloud, and Deezer.

Early reviews of “Vueltas” have been as passionate as the singer herself.

Rosa S., from California, recently said in a five-star review, “I cannot stop listening to this song! I have no words this video is just amazing.”

With past singles, backed by music videos, “Me Quemé” and “Creí en ti” becoming favorites, “Vueltas” seems set for the same destiny.

For more information be sure to visit https://www.stefnivalencia.com.

About Stefni Valencia

Stefni Valencia is a rising Latin singer/songwriter. Follow her on Instagram @MsStefniV.