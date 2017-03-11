Latin Dating Applications have got an upgrade and it’s called Amors

(PRUnderground) March 11th, 2017

A New York-based app development company has released a Latino dating app that has become an overnight success due to its extensive and top-notch features. The app aims at providing Latinos a free, one-stop solution for their dating needs confining to Latin Americans.

Amors is a Latino dating app that everyone needs to have their eyes on. This slick, fast and powerful dating app is available for free on the iTunes so make sure you download it right away if you are looking forward to chatting with hot Latin male and female singles.

“We have seen app developers making dating apps with too many loopholes, but with Amors, we have promised to sift out those drawbacks so the users can get an exhilarating online dating experience”, said Sam, spokesperson, Amors.

When asked why a Latino dating app, Sam replied, “Latinos men and women are hot! And this app is dedicated to their beauty and curves. We focus on providing apps that are aimed at certain demographics to make it more suitable for the users.”

Amors is not an average dating app for sure. It has certain exclusive features that you won’t find even on the best dating apps to date.

“You have to try the app to know why the app is different”, said Sam. I can’t explain the interface part but it’s super-easy to use. However, I can highlight a few features. For instance, Amors has a Tinder-style swipe left/right feature that makes it easy for you to find matches without doing much. Then, the app has Moments feature that you can use to share wonderful statuses with others. It also has very intuitive browsing feature that allows you to find local matches better based on your predefined preferences.”

Amors is an entirely free dating app with no in-app purchases. All the features are already unlocked and you can send and receive messages free of charge.

“The privacy of our users has been our priority, so we have devised the app settings to make it easy for the users to control the content that they share with others. Let’s say that you want to show your photos only to certain people, we have done the homework for you”, said Sam.

The biggest change that you will see on this app is how extensively they review each profile, ensuring that there are no low-quality or fake profiles.

“We have a team that carefully looks into each profile and yes, we do it all from the backend. We don’t want scammers on our app and it’s our top priority to deliver our customers what we promise, i.e. the best dating app for Latinos.”

When asked again why a Latino dating app, Sam responded, “Latinos are hot and straightforward so we thought, ‘why not have an exclusive dating app for them? We had Tinder and Down that are targeted at teens and white men, but there wasn’t an app like Amors before. So we did something different by creating a high-quality rendition of a dating app that serves the Latin Americans.”

For people living in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Peru, Brazil, Venezuela, Amors could serve to be their ONLY dating app. The app is easy to use and get along with. The chat interface of the app feels great and friendly so you won’t need to spend hours getting used to it.

As aforementioned, the Tinder-style interface of the app provides you a quick look into hundreds of profiles around you. To get a better match, you just to have to enter your preferences while the app will use the locations services on your iPhone to determine your exact location. You can also set a radius around your location to avoid getting matches from profiles far away.

Amors is a fairly new app but it has amassed thousands of users already due to its special privacy filters and profile verification mechanism. You can download the app from here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/1-latin-dating-app-for-latinos/id1202520132?l=zh&ls=1&mt=8

About Amorsapp.com