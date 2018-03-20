Last Chance to Win with Bryan Honda Best Bracket Contest

One lucky winner will receive their choice of $40,000 or two brand new Honda vehicles

Fayetteville, NC (PRUnderground) March 20th, 2018

As March Madness comes to a close, the chance to win with the Bryan Honda Best Bracket Contest is coming to an end.

This week marks the last chance for people to choose their top 8,4,2, and scores for the Best Bracket Contest.

To enter the Best Bracket Contest, entrants must first call or go online to schedule a test drive with Bryan Honda. There’s no purchase necessary, and once an entrant has taken their test drive, they are automatically eligible to make their March Madness bracket predictions.

While the NCAA tournament is underway, entrants will be able to submit their predictions of the Elite 8 teams, the Final 4 teams, championship matchup, the final score of the championship game, and the championship team of the NCAA tournament. The final day to submit entries will be March 23, 2018.

One lucky winner will receive their choice of $40,000 in cash or two brand new, 2018 Honda vehicles.

According to Tim Roussell, aka Mr. Big Volume and General Manager at Bryan Honda, “We’ve given away more than $30,000 in free car payments and a Honda Fit through other giveaways, but this one takes the cake. Someone is going to be very happy!”

Bryan Honda, which is the oldest Honda dealership in North Carolina, has shattered sales records and brought in high volumes of new customers through exciting giveaways and initiatives.

The Bryan Honda team will be at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on March 23, 2018, and March 24, 2018, for test drives and racket predictions. Giveaway participants can make their final entries there or by taking a 15 minute test drive at Bryan Honda.

Further details can be found at www.TheBestBracketContest.com .

About Bryan Honda

Bryan Honda is located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and proudly serves the surrounding area with a strong commitment to customer service in every aspect of the car buying process. Bryan Honda offers a wide selection of vehicles and a knowledgeable team who strive to deliver a seamless, hassle-free experience to everyone who walks onto the lot.