Las Vegas Ranks in Top US Destinations for 2017 Christmas Cities According to LasVegasRealEstate.org

Las Vegas is Emerging As Top Winter Destination for Travel and a Christmas Winter Wonderland As Global Travelers Seek Good Weather, Great Shopping and a Winter Get-a-Way

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) December 14th, 2017

Las Vegas has been dominating almost all tourism categories for the last ten years in unforseen niches with over 42 million visitors anually. According to the Automobile Association of America(AAA), Las Vegas ranked number #1 for Thanksgiving in 2016 and for the last 5 years has placed consistently in the top five for that holiday weekend. Las Vegas can now also claim Christmas and New Years in its claim to fame as a top branded city for winter time and holiday destinations. Las Vegas has world class shopping, entertainment, dining and according to Wallethub.com, one of the best values for winter destinations.

Even though it may be unexpected due to the location of the city in a middle of a desert, Las Vegas actually offers many festive spectacles and an atmosphere unlike anywhere else. Surprisingly, most shops, casinos, bars and lounges as well as restaurants will be open during the Christmas holiday. However, if you are planning to have a spectacular meal in any of the Las Vegas’ restaurants, you better make a reservation well in advance because chances are most top spots will be taken. When it comes to shopping, all shopping centers except the Fashion Show Mall, the Town Square Shopping Center and the Boulevard Mall, will be open for visitors and buyers.

William Margita, a local real estate agent Las Vegas luxury homes, says “One of the most visited locations in Las Vegas during Christmas is the Magical Forest at the Opportunity Village”. Opportunity Village is a charity organization and it happens to be one of the most recognized organizations of this kind in Las Vegas. This year will be the 25th year of the Magical Forest holiday tradition and, as a visitor in Las Vegas, you will be able to attend it. What you will find there are trees decorated with millions of Christmas lights between interactive entertainment sections such as the enchanted carousel, mini-golf, the avalanche slide, the Forest Express passenger train and Santa’s workshop where you can get photo mugged by Santa himself! Visit the Magical Forest at the 6300 W Oakey Blvd.

Ashley McCormic of Urban Nest Realty recomends a visit to the famed Freemont Street experince for the seasonal light show. McCormick specializes in high rise condos for sale in Las Vegas, on the strip and downtown. The Freemont Street Light show times are easy to remember: the show starts on the hour, every night starting at 6 PM, and going until Midnight most nights. On Friday and Saturday nights, the last show is at 1 PM. The famous neon lights of the Viva Vision® canopy will be complemented with a touch of holiday spirit as Fremont Street Experience kicks-off the holiday season with the annual Grand Menorah Lighting Ceremony. Each year Rabbi Shea Harlig and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman participate in a ceremony, including festive themed entertainment, to light the Grand Menorah.

As Christmas and New Years collide it is common for tourist and travelers to extend there stay as the Fireworks display in Las Vegas is considerted one of the largest in the USA. Celebrating New Year’s in Las Vegas style is an experience worth travelling for. A variety of activities including concerts, firework shows, parties and rooftop firework observation gatherings go down on the New Year’s Eve. In fact, the whole Strip gets closed to traffic and hosts a party that makes world-wide TV coverage yearly. For a full list of events, concerts and activities for both Christmas and New Years, see Vegas.com

