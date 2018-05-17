Las Vegas Ranks Among Best Cities to Retire in 2018 According to New Data from LasVegasrealestate.org

The Las Vegas area may have the largest senior population per capita by 2030. Pew Research Center sites 10,000+ Baby Boomers will turn 65 years old for next 19 years.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) May 17th, 2018

26% of all American are considered to be “Baby Boomers”, people born after World War II from the mid1940s and ending 1964. As a group, baby boomers were the wealthiest, most active, and most physically fit generation up to the era in which they arrived. Since the year 2011 the first boomers started turning 65 years old with research from Pew Research Center showing 10,000+ Americans will do so thru the year 2030. With retirees living longer and healthier lives, active adult retirement community are on the rise. Cities and developers are competing for the $15 trillion dollars these Americans will inherit over the next 19 years. Baby boomers control more than 70% of the disposable income in the U.S. with 80 percent of Baby Boomers are Homeowners

William Margita, a real estate agent with Urban Nest Realty, has specialized in 55+ communities in Las Vegas , NV for over 25 years. Margita says Las Vegas is currently on track to be the #1 city for retirees per capita in the USA with developers competing for the boomers. He says that over 30% of Las Vegas home buyers are from California and it’s California that currently has more boomers than any other state. He says that the “cost of living and taxes is driving that populace into Nevada. According to Numbeo.com you would need around 7,831.69$ in San Francisco, CA to maintain the same standard of life that you can have with 3,800.00$ in Las Vegas, NV. Margita also adds that seniors are reinvesting their saving when moving to Las Vegas by buying into communities such as Sun City with 80+ activities, golf courses and pools, which they could not afford in other cities.

Ashley McCormick, an agent also specializing in Sun City Las Vegas active adult communities, says her clients are stunted by the amenities. Sun City Summerlin is currently the largest community with three golf course, over eighty activities, and a theater that gets world class shows from the world famous Las Vegas Strip. McCormick says that retirees not only like the price of Las Vegas, they love that they are offered a lifestyle and entertainment that can not be found anywhere but Las Vegas. Las Vegas, Summerlin and Henderson, NV retirement communities together have over 32,000 units from condos, townhouses and single story homes. The current average price tag is at $290,000 with annul property taxes averaging $1,650.

Las Vegas has some of the best weather in the USA with over 300 days of sunshine and an average temperature of 70 degrees. The US Census estimates Nevada will be the nation’s fastest growing state for the next two and half decades and by 2030 will have more than 4 million residents — more than twice as many as in 2000, according to a U.S. Census Bureau population growth study. The proportion of Nevada’s seniors is expected to rise from 11 percent of the state’s population in 2000 to 18.6 percent in 2030. William Margita and Ashley McCormick can be reached at 702-882-8240 or online at www.lasvegasrealestate.org.

