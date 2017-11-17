Las Vegas in Top 5 US Cities for Thanksgiving Vacation Destinations Sites LasVegasRealEstate.org

The Las Vegas real estate market and weather has not only drawn retirees to Nevada, but also their families taking advantage of food buffets, shopping and adventure.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) November 17th, 2017

Last year Las Vegas ranked #1 in the USA for Thanksgiving destinations and will again this year top the ranks, but in the #5 position according the the Automobile Association of America (AAA). The drop in due to lack of hotel rooms as several Las Vegas resorts are renovating, innovating and upgrading there properties. With less than a week to go, Las Vegas is 94% booked with roughly 317,000 travelers expected to descend on Las Vegas during the five-day holiday weekend set to begin Wednesday afternoon,according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). For the last 10 years Las Vegas has emerged as the go to city to take advantage of “All You Can Eat” Buffets, Shopping, Adventure and of course family.

A majority of travelers are making their way to visit family members who have retired in Las Vegas or visit ‘snowbirds’ who escape harsh winter conditions. Las Vegas has over six large 55+ active adult communities that total over 21,000+ residences to include large Del Webb developments like Sun City Summerlin homes for sale. William Margita, a Las Vegas real estate agent with Urban Nest Realty, says “Come winter, Las Vegas transforms into one of the best cities for families and the holidays”. Margita has over twenty plus years as an industry expert and saw the first Del Webb property in Summerlin emerge. He adds “The Las Vegas Henderson area is currently raked the #1 safest city in the US by Goodall and #2 by Forbes, families love coming here for Thanksgiving.”

Out-of-town visitors are expected to spend about $244.7 million on food, hotels and gambling during Thanksgiving weekend. Las Vegas has year round “All You Can Eat” buffets starting at $8.99 and over the weekend brings in large menu and offering to compete for best buffet. Thanksgiving day is the only day prices go up, but some of the best rated in town at the Sation Casinos can be found for $17.99 such as Alliante. The lines may get long and people are encouraged to go early as these buffets have become a real treat for foodies. Buffets are known to fly in specialty course and fresh seafood from around the world such as WYNN and Bellagio. The Buffets are the starter course as the next biggest draw is Christmas shopping on the Las Vegas strip.

The world famous Las Vegas strip has four of the most unique shopping experiences within 2 miles of each other. The first, is the huge “Fashion Show Mall” with almost 2-million square feet of shopping under one roof right across from the TRUMP hotel. In walking distance from there is the “Venetian” shops and also “Caesars” forum mall. For upscale shopping there is “Crystals” located under the VEER towers high rise condos. Ashley McCormick, a real estate agent specializing in condos for sale in Las Vegas, says “My clients who have bought condos on the strip say this is the best time of the year to shop Vegas”. Most the stores and casinos do elaborate displays such as the Bellagio botanical gardens.

Another reason why Las Vegas is on top of the holiday destinations charts are the numerous entertainment sources. There is nothing quite like the light of the Sin City or street attractions that give you the “wow” effect you can’t find anywhere else. Las Vegas is full of fun and entertaining events and activities, especially during the holiday season. Many clubs and bars are still open during Thanksgiving, offering you plenty of space for socializing. If you’re looking for a different type of entertainment, you can visit the T-mobile Arena which has live music performances each Thanksgiving. Las Vegas has a full A-list line up of performers for Thanksgiving weekend to include comedy, dancing and singers which can be seen online at Vegas.com.

