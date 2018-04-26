LANZOOM Engel Smart Backpack for Preschoolers Coming to Kickstarter

Smart backpack designed to give parents peace of mind as their preschoolers travel to and from school

Hamburg, GERMANY (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2018

LANZOOM has just announced that their Engel smart backpack for preschoolers is launching on Kickstarter.

This groundbreaking innovation helps children ages 2-5 years old enjoy a more carefree childhood while putting parents’ minds at ease. The Engel is a smart backpack that weaves together style and ease of use with a high tech app that lets parents track their children’s whereabouts.

The booksack in itself offers a durable construction complete with reflective straps, a removable safety harness, and the space that preschoolers need for their school items. A name tag on the outside can be personalized with the child’s name, and a convenient top handle means that kids and parents can tote the backpack, if desired. Made 100% with nylon, the Engel meets all EU safety standards.

The removable smart module is designed to be equipped with a SIM card to offer robust tracking features. Parents can keep track of their preschooler from the palm of their hand, thanks to an app that connects to their child’s smart module.

Parents get a full view of their children’s actions for the day, thanks to mapping that offers real-time positioning. Parents can set safety zones to receive alerts when their child has gone off of their pre-set path. Other features for parents include one-way listening to let them hear what’s going on around their children; tracking playback; and an SOS functionality.

With this SOS function, preschoolers can let their parents know if they’re in danger. On the child’s end, this is made simple: all they have to do is press a button to set off the SOS alert to their parents.

LANZOOM’s Engel backpack has been designed for 2-5 year olds in mind because children at these ages aren’t yet fully aware of self-safety.

The company’s founder, Michael Hong, is an expert in the area of smart wearables, and he’s also a father of two. Out of his concern for his own children’s safety, he sought out to leverage his own expertise and knowledge to create a backpack that would benefit all preschoolers and their parents.

The Engel is launching on Kickstarter, where pledgers will receive exclusive perks. Some of these benefits include first editions of the backpack. More information can be found at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/616745082/lanzoom-engel-a-smart-backpack-for-your-child.

About LANZOOM

LANZOOM is committed to creating leading-edge technological products for children with a mission of helping kids enjoy a more carefree childhood. The company was founded by Michael Hong, a smart wearable expert and father of two.