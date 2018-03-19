Lánxn Starts a Revolution With Luxury Handbags Fashionistas Can Actually Afford

A newly-launched handbag and accessories fashion brand changes the tide with a call to the chic-minded in search of affordable luxury goods delivered to their doorsteps.

Launched with a promise to make high-fashion doable, there’s a new kid on the block just rebellious enough to deliver. Offering a forever altered status quo, Lánxn has combined elegant design with upscale materials to compose what has not been seen before – true luxury handbags at affordable price points. Starting a fashion revolution for women who are strong and independent, the fashion brand says a thing or two about chic workability. And why not? This is an age where a “stay true to yourself” tact can inspire a handbag line that embraces both practicality and luxury. Lavish affordable handbag, anyone?

Hinson Lai, Founder and CEO of Lánxn, said of the launch, “Our luxury handbags are on par with those sold under the most revered names in fashion. But, instead of selling our bags with the traditional 6 to 13 times markup to make a profit after retailers take their cut, Lánxn goes a different route. We keep our products true to cost with only a 2 to 2.5 times markup and go direct to consumer. It’s completely unnecessary to do it any other way. Now, most anyone can own a genuine piece of luxury.”

And genuine it is. The product line includes hand-crafted clutches, totes, shoulder bags, minis, crossbody bags, and wallets made from the finest materials at market. Some are constructed from German fine grain calf leather using high-quality rawhides sourced from European cattle farms. Other bags have been crafted using tanning methods first established in Toscana, Italy in 1946. To give a pebbled look, still others are made from natural shrunken calf leather tanned just west of Florence.

Holistic in its approach, Lánxn is a vertically integrated fashion brand that makes all their products in-house. Each piece is made by hand from start to finish and can, therefore, only be made in limited quantities. Thus, this careful process yields leather accessories that carry a lifetime warranty.

For more information visit http://www.lanxn.com.

https://www.instagram.com/lanxnofficial

