Landscaping Mates to Launch Online Garden Care Services

Melbourne, Australia (PRUnderground) January 11th, 2018

Landscaping Mates, a new entrant in gardening service from Melbourne is all set to launch an online portal where people can book appointments for gardeners. According to a company source, this decision was taken to help the internet savvy generation. This move can greatly benefit people who are hard pressed for time as they can now login and schedule appointments during any time of the day. Previously it was only possible to get appointments over phone between 8AM to 5PM from Monday to Friday.

The source says that “From newly built houses to the existing gardens, we can take care of all your gardening needs to make sure it fits within your budget and you get gardens of your dreams!” The company ensures that gardening services are undertaken by professionals who have more than 15 years in the field.

Over the past couple of months, Landscapingmates.com.au has emerged as the most preferred garden landscaping service provider in Melbourne. This is because they have a good team of experienced professionals who can help people to formulate a plan for their garden based on factors like space, cost maintenance etc. It is important to choose plants based on the time one is willing to spend on the maintenance of the garden. Plants which require less maintenance time are the ideal choice if one does not have time to look after the garden. Even these plants can help keep the garden beautiful.

A neglected front garden does not look inviting and mellows down the mood of the visitor. But a beautiful garden is a visual treat and can cheer up a person. It is wise to hire a professional gardener from agencies like the Landscapingmates to maintain the garden. A gardener can also offer valuable tips which may come handy when one is looking forward to have a gorgeous and well maintained garden according to the source.

Apart from front yard gardening services, the team at the landscapingmates.com.au also provide services such as backyard landscaping, pool landscaping, pool building, deck building etc. A team of professional landscape architects are also available at the Landscapingmates. The source said that these architects are well versed in the planning and design of gardens across Melbourne.

Landscapingmates offers a host of services and are one of the best in Melbourne. While speaking about the team in the gardening agency, Nirmal Panda from Landscapingmates said that “Our team of professional horticulturalist has a lifelong passion for plants and garden design. We have been in the business for 26 years and have wealth of experience!”

About Landscaping Mates

At Landscaping Mates, we believe that honest & highest quality of workmanship is a path to deliver excellent customer experience. All our projects, regardless of size/price are finished to meet and exceed the landscaping industry standards. We take pride in building beautiful landscapes & gardens, our customers regard us as professional landscape gardeners in Melbourne.