Lakewood Yacht Club Releases Notice of Race for Bay Cup I Regatta

Seabrook, Texas (PRUnderground) February 5th, 2018

Lakewood Yacht Club (LYC) and Bay Access present the Annual Bay Cup I Regatta.

Bay Cup I, part one of the 2018 Bay Cup Series will be raced on Trinity Bay March 3, 2018.

This year’s entry fee is $75 and includes entry into the Skipper’s Meeting Friday, March 2nd, 7:30 p.m. in Lakewood’s ballroom, along with one meal and two drink tickets for the Saturday night post-race party. A $5 discount is available for U.S. Sailing members.

Racers won’t want to miss the Feb. 28 registration deadline. Register for Bay Cup I by visiting the Regattas section of LYC website at www.lakewoodyachtclub.com/regattas.

The race is open to the following classes: PHRF spinnaker, PHRF non-spinnaker, PHRF under 30 feet length overall, cruising spinnaker, cruising non-spinnaker classic canvas (using Dacron sails), multihull and One Design classes.

Overall trophies will be presented for the two-race series at the conclusion of Bay Cup II in August.

The City of Seabrook and other local areas offer up plenty of options for sailors and spectators. An abundance of shopping venues, eateries, educational outings and other entertainment choices reside nearby, as well as top-notch overnight accommodations for out-of-town guests.

In addition to Seabrook, sponsors for this year’s Bay Cup Series are RejeX.com, OJ’s Marine, Little Yacht Sales, True North Marine, Texas Coast Yachts, Blackburn Marine, Upstream Brokers, Davis Marine Electronics, Kevin Severance Insurance, Sea Lake Yachts and NUE Vodka.

Regatta proceeds benefit Bay Access, a not for profit charitable organization fostering amateur racing and sailing on Galveston Bay.

For further information, please contact LYC at (281) 474-2511 or David Comeaux, Bay Cup I Regatta Chair at davidcomeaux@live.com or 832-993-5933.

For visitor information, please visit seabrooktx.gov.

About Lakewood Yacht Club

Lakewood Yacht Club (LYC) is one of the best-kept secrets on Clear Lake as well as the Greater Houston and Galveston communities. LYC is a private, member-owned club with great amenities to enjoy with friends and family. Located on 38 beautifully landscaped acres in the NE corner of Clear Lake, it’s an exceptional environment for boating, socializing and enjoying other water activities.