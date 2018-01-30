Lakewood Yacht Club Hosting Only Storm Trysail Foundation Safety at Sea Course On Gulf Coast

Seabrook, TX (PRUnderground) January 30th, 2018

Lakewood Yacht Club and Storm Trysail Foundation are offering their first U.S. Sailing certified offshore Safety-at-Sea seminar April 14, 2018.

“This unique course format will allow participants the opportunity to earn a World Sailing Certificate in a single day on location,” says Seminar Chairman Chris Lewis.

The event is being offered to Texas and Gulf Coast area sailors with the support of Houston Yacht Club and the Galveston Bay Cruising Association and will be hosted at Lakewood Yacht Club.

“Following the success of the Storm Trysail Hands-on SAS Seminars held in the New York area every year, this new event will offer two instructional tracks,” announced sailing expert Rich duMoulin who will moderate the seminar.

US Sailing Offshore Certificate track limited to 80 participants that includes: STC instructional videos An opening session addressing on-the-water leadership skills Heavy weather sailing techniques Search and rescue/communications Storm sails Man overboard and MOB prevention Firefighting and pyrotechnics (observed) In-water survival – PFDs and life rafts (observed)



World Sailing (Hands-on) Offshore Certificate track limited to 40 participants. The World Sailing track includes everything in the US Sailing track plus hands-on training in: US Sailing Online training Man overboard and MOB prevention Hands-on firefighting and pyrotechnics (flares) Hands-on In-water survival – PFDs and life rafts Hands-on Damage control and man overboard recovery drills

limited to 40 participants. The World Sailing track includes everything in the US Sailing track plus hands-on training in:

Some of the instruction will be obtained before the seminar via online teaching videos produced by long-time STC member Gary Jobson, an ardent ambassador for sailing in the U.S. Participants will get access to the instructional videos soon after registering.

The U.S. Sailing Safety at Sea track is $95. The World Sailing Hands-On and Safety at Sea track is $245. Visit www.stormtrysailfoundation.org/lakewoodsass for more details.

Participants seeking World Sailing Offshore Certification will also be required to take the U.S. Sailing Offshore online video course and pass the associated online exam before attending the seminar. A certificate of completion must be provided at the seminar’s on-site check-in.

Don’t miss the April 1st registration deadline. This seminar will likely fill up rapidly since it is the only course of this type between the east and west coasts.

To volunteer, contact Chris Lewis, Seminar Chairman, at jfswatlyc@outlook.com. For additional information, contact LYC membership director Foy Curley at 281-474-2511 or fcurley@lakewoodyachtclub.com.

About Lakewood Yacht Club

Lakewood Yacht Club (LYC) is one of the best-kept secrets on Clear Lake as well as the Greater Houston and Galveston communities. LYC is a private, member-owned club with great amenities to enjoy with friends and family. Located on 38 beautifully landscaped acres in the NE corner of Clear Lake, it’s an exceptional environment for boating, socializing and enjoying other water activities.