Lakewood Yacht Club Acquires Terry Flynn as Waterfront Director

Seabrook, TX (PRUnderground) March 30th, 2018

Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook, Texas is proud to welcome Terry Flynn as our new Waterfront Director.

“Terry Flynn’s depth of experience as a racing sailor and sailmaker is a perfect fit with Lakewood Yacht Club’s future direction,” said Assistant GM Kelly Holst. “His coaching, leadership and management skills will be highly valuable to the Club.”

As Waterfront Director, Flynn will play a key role in shaping and promoting the Club’s youth and adult sailing programs. The continued growth and success of LYC’s internationally recognized youth sailing program is a high priority. Terry and the coaching staff will continue working with young sailors to prepare for national and international competitions as well as develop new programs, fleets, and events.

“I am really excited to be working with the Lakewood Yacht Club members, staff and coaches.” expressed Flynn. “Our coaches are some of the best and are doing a great job. I hope to help them build on the already great program.”

Flynn comes to Lakewood from Quantum Sails where he has many years experience working in all aspects of the sail design process and helping sailors at all levels maximize their sailing performance.

Terry began sailing in Annapolis, Maryland, where he developed a strong foundation for both cruising and racing. He grew up on the family sailboat, cruising all over the Chesapeake Bay, and made 10 offshore deliveries from New York to Florida before he was 15 years old.

Terry’s accomplishments as a racer will serve to inspire and instruct sailors of all ages at Lakewood. His extensive experience includes both distance and one design racing where his credits include four J/22 North American Championships and a World Championship. He’s also won North Americans, Nationals, and Midwinter races on 420s, Lightnings, J/24s, J/80s, J/30s, and Cadets, as well as winning One Ton, ¾ Ton, and ½ Ton Championships.

“We are excited to have Flynn join the Lakewood staff,” added Lakewood Yacht Commodore Ashley Walker. “With his leadership and experience, our robust sailing programs will continue to grow and flourish.”

About Lakewood Yacht Club

Lakewood Yacht Club (LYC) is one of the best-kept secrets on Clear Lake as well as the Greater Houston and Galveston communities. LYC is a private, member-owned club with great amenities to enjoy with friends and family. Located on 38 beautifully landscaped acres in the NE corner of Clear Lake, it’s an exceptional environment for boating, socializing and enjoying other water activities.