Lakewood to Host Two Sailing Association Race Management Seminars in February

Seabrook, TX (PRUnderground) January 14th, 2018

Lakewood Yacht Club (LYC) will host two United States Sailing Association Race Management Seminars in February 2018.

These seminars are open to members of U.S. Sailing. Non-U.S. Sailing members may join U.S. Sailing prior to enrolling in these courses and receive a one time $10 discount on their membership fee.

The principal instructor for the seminar is Hank Stuart. Hank is a U.S. Sailing National Race Officer and Chairman of the Race Administration Committee at U.S. Sailing.



The cost for each seminar is $70 for U.S. Sailing members ($115 for nonmembers) and includes lunch and course materials.

The one-day Basic Race Management Seminar will be held on February 10th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at LYC.

This seminar is for people who have some Race Committee (RC) experience, but newcomers are also welcome. Topics include RC objectives and responsibilities, regatta safety, writing sailing instructions, RC jobs, equipment, setting the course, starting system, starting penalties, before the start, during the race, finishing and scoring.

The two-day Advanced Race Management Seminar will be held on February 17th and 18th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days at LYC.

This seminar is for experienced race officers to refresh and increase their knowledge of such topics as organizing an event, regatta safety, writing the notice of race and sailing instructions, RC equipment, race committee preparations, setting the starting line, setting the course, starting, finishing and scoring.

To register for this course, visit the Regattas section of the LYC website at www.lakewoodyachtclub.com. The link is on the right. Once you click the registration link, search for the seminar at LYC.

Advance registration is strongly encouraged, and the number of participants may be limited.

For further information, contact the LYC Race Committee Chairman, Bob Hunkins at rdhunkins@verizon.net or 281-216-4082.

About Lakewood Yacht Club

Lakewood Yacht Club (LYC) is one of the best-kept secrets on Clear Lake as well as the Greater Houston and Galveston communities. LYC is a private, member-owned club with great amenities to enjoy with friends and family. Located on 38 beautifully landscaped acres in the NE corner of Clear Lake, it’s an exceptional environment for boating, socializing and enjoying other water activities.