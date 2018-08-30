LaClaire Skincare Launches Two New Revolutionary Products

Unique remedies for scar and stretch-mark treatment available from the dermatologist and pharmacist founded company.

Beverly Hills, CA (PRUnderground) August 30th, 2018

LaClaire Skincare, developer of precision skincare products and systems, announces the availability of two new unique formulations aimed at diminishing the appearance of scars and stretch marks. The products, LaClaire Scar Remedy Kit and LaClaire Stretch Mark Remedy continue the long history of science-based formulations that contain precise medicinal percentages of cosmeceutical ingredients and botanicals; offering exceptional results backed by medical professionals.

“LaClaire Skincare has always had a unique approach to product development which combines the respected traditions of pharmaceutical compounding and the latest science in botanicals and natural oils,” states Natalie Covrig, Vice President. “These two new formulations follow that history and bring a unique mix of Cyto Plasma Complex and pure botanicals in amounts not historically seen in products available in the marketplace before; all backed by clinical research and results that are truly impressive,” she continues.

The Scar Remedy System is a two-step scar regimen system with a proprietary Cyto Plasma Complex. This unique, highly effective cream system has been used in dermatologist offices and compounded by expert pharmacists to support the clearing of new scars, old scars and other scar issues that have developed over time. They system is utilized in stages; one in eight weeks (that heals three levels of skin surface) and then the other over four to six months perfecting the skin’s integrity and appearance. Its ingredients are professional grade and the formulation was created to outperform common over the counter products; including those once originally available only by prescription which lack the medicinal ingredients to clear and heal scars. (They are only effective on surface and minor skin imperfections.) The LaClaire Scar Remedy System is sold on Amazon.com retails for $ 29.95.

For stretch mark treatment, LaClaire formulated a highly effective combination 10 botanical oils and the proprietary Cyto Plasma Complex that promotes regeneration of the skin. LaClaire Stretch Mark Remedy provides tension relief of the skin, contracts to help stabilize the skin and protecting it from stretching. The infusion of 10 natural botanical oils reduces inflammation and stretching of the underlying skin while the Cyto Plasma Complex includes the highest concentration of medicinal compounds to soften the appearance of stretch marks and discoloration. The formulation is free of parabens, mineral oils, gluten, casein, and fragrances. LaClaire’s Strech Mark Treatment is sold at Amazon.com and retails for $38.00.

“We are aware that the skincare market is flooded with products claiming to work magic,” says Covrig. “The LaClaire difference is the ongoing work our team of dermatologists and pharmacists conduct to explore new science in skin health, ingredients, efficacy studies, and breakthroughs that make our company truly committed to the longevity of natural health and wellness for everyone; not just vanity.”

Product images, ingredient sheets, and samples available to media upon request.

About LaClaire Skincare

For over 20 years, LaClaire Skincare, based in Beverly Hills, California has been developing distinctive and custom-made cosmeceutical skincare products within the medical industry. The company, established by the renowned Crescent Medical and joint partnerships with board certified dermatologists and pharmacists utilizes their immense understanding of compounding science to formulate unique products, including precise skincare systems that include cleansers, facial masques and exfoliants, moisturizers, and anti- aging and skin-rejuvenation products. LaClaire formulations are science-based and contain precise medicinal percentages of cosmeceutical ingredients and botanicals, the products are significantly different than most similar products, which often include only trace amounts of these expensive ingredients and botanicals. For more information, please see www.laclaireskincare.com

About LaClaire