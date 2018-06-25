Laboratorio 58 Launch Marks the First Italian Footwear Brand to Produce Eco-Friendly Sneakers

Marrying what’s sustainable to fashion-forward thinking, a new brand is first to market with eco-friendly sneakers handmade in Italy.

Who would have thought that the most comfortable shoe on earth could be worn for better health for the wearer, and the environment? Welcome to green fashion in the form of eco-luxury shoes. The newly-launched company, Laboratorio 58 has thought outside the shoe box to bring eco-friendly sneakers to the worldwide marketplace.

So how have they done it? The innovative company has combined quality materials from Tuscany and Le Marche to construct sneakers that use biodegradable and vegetable tanned leathers. Pair that with pure cotton laces, organic rubber soles, and water-based glues and the marketplace now has something good for the feet and the environment.

L. Sagrepanti, the founder and CEO of Laboratorio 58, said of the process, “Leather footwear is amongst the most polluted industries in the world. We believe that for an upscale level product, style is not enough anymore. We need footwear to be sustainable and respect the environment and the consumer. That’s why we developed a partnership with a tannery in Tuscany for a new leather tanning technique that does not use the most toxic chemicals otherwise included in the leather making process. This is combined with a modern and elegant style and with the quality of the old traditional Italian manufacturing in order to deliver luxury casual shoes for men and women.”

About Laboratorio 58

Based in Milano, Italy, Laboratorio 58 is an Italian footwear brand focused on the use of eco-friendly and sustainable materials.