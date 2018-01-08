LA ART SHOW Returns With Groundbreaking Featured Programming, World-Debuts & First-Ever US Exhibitions

The 2018 LA Art Show opens at the Los Angeles Convention Center January 11 – 14, 2018, with the most diverse programming and exhibitors to date.

For 22 years, the Show has been a pioneer in identifying some of the most compelling artists, performances, exhibitions and movements in the world. Leading the way in the CORE section is König Galerie, Patrick Painter, Timothy Yarger, SM Fine Art and more. KP Projects will be joining the fair as an exhibitor for the first time in its two plus decade history never before seen works by Vivian Maier. East Coast, Jonathan LeVine Gallery and Superchief Gallery LA will be getting into the mix for the first time as well.

For the 23rd edition, the LA Art Show is fully devoted to highlighting the immense diversity of the artworld, and the way the LA art scene distinctly weaves so many cultural influences together. The newly branded DIVERSEartLA programming will dedicate over 60,000 square feet of exhibit space highlighting work from all over the globe, including a number of exhibits making their world and US premieres.

Antuan Rodriguez’ “Left Or Right” Installation Welcomes Visitors to the Fair

This sensational, interactive, healing installation depicts different world leaders and tyrants, and will allow the spectator, through the punching of the bags, to release anger, hatred and resentment. This release of negative emotions will transform these objects into tools of detoxification and mental healing. Current global politics has created an environment of disrespect for humanity and our planet. Lack of harmony, senseless wars, violence, racism, ignorance, loss of values and principles, lack of consciousness, super egos and demagoguery, corruption, disrespect of women, false promises, and outright lies.

LA Art Show Exclusive: Legendary Mexican Muralist Jose Clemente Orozco Exhibits In United States for the First Time Ever ***UNITED STATES PREMIERE***

The Orozco Metafísico (Metaphysical Orozco) installation treats the public to an audiovisual exploration of the fields of thought found within the frescoes, as well as the history and themes that inspired them. The murals will be projected using 3D video mapping accompanied by a musical soundtrack, giving visitors a comprehensive sensory experience that will be complemented by informative graphic material. Metaphysical Orozco will allow for this master work—which can not be physically moved from its permanent location—to reach an international audience for the first time ever.

Director’s Chair: Matthew Modine

Presented by Axiom Contemporary Gallery

***WORLD PREMIERE***

On the 30th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, Matthew Modine’s “Full Metal Diary” offers an incredibly rare and vibrant portrait of one of cinema’s most iconic war films – by one of the industry’s most enigmatic directors. The exhibition is a study of a young actor under the apprenticeship of a legend.

LACMA & UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center Partner to Present Leyla Cárdenas’ “Espectacular” Installation

The Colombian writer Manuel Hernández B. defines his nation’s capital, Bogotá, as a permanent threshold that announces the promise of a place that never arrives. Leyla Cárdenas’s Especular provides a real-world yet ghost-like image of this insight with her set of photographic prints of Bogota’s neoclassical train station façade.

Through The Looking Glass – Harmonia Rosales and Aldis Hodge

Presented by Simard Bilodeau Contemporary

***WORLD PREMIERE***

Making its world premiere at the LA Art Show, Through The Looking Glass was birthed from the notion of introspective cultural perception. It questions the viewer’s engagement with cultures not recognized as his or her own, as well as the educational conduits to said cultures, and finally, it questions the viewer’s responsibility to pursue these inquiries.

Aporías Moviles: Nuna Mangiante

Presented by The Museum of Latin American Art

***WORLD PREMIERE***

Aporías Moviles is an installation by Argentinian artist Nuna Mangiante making its world premiere at the LA Art Show. This is a multi-media installation featuring portraits with obscured faces on display with various construction and building materials. It speaks of urban transformation as an emerging social reality in Latin America.

Eyes Forward

Presented by Launch LA & California African American Museum

***WORLD PREMIERE***

Launch LA and the California African American Museum (CAAM) are proud to present a multicultural survey of selected works by ten contemporary artists of color living and working in Los Angeles. Despite their diverse backgrounds, interests, and life experiences, all these artists share an urgency to be heard when addressing contemporary issues of race, class, and gender while expressing disenchantment with the current political and social establishment.

Littletopia Will Honor Margaret Keane (BIG EYES) With A Lifetime Achievement Award

Margaret Keane is one of the most iconic artists of our time, famous for creating “Big Eyes” (and memorialized in the Tim Burton-directed film of the same name). During the 2018 LA Art Show, the Littletopia fair within the fair will honor her with a special Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by artist Mab Graves. Keane Eyes Gallery of San Francisco will be exhibiting a retrospective of her career, entitled “Margaret Keane: A Survivor And Woman of Two Centuries.” Graves credits her as one of his biggest creative influences.

Inaugural DESIGN LA ART Section Celebrates Harmony of Art & Design

In 2018, the LA Art Show will launch DESIGN LA ART, a designated area for exhibitors of modern furniture, accent decor, architectural objects and jewelry. The exhibitions in DESIGN LA ART will be displayed in a series of circular, open-area vignette spaces to highlight the increasing intersections of the fine art and design worlds. Korean artist Lee Jae Hyo’s wooden sculpture will be the centerpiece.

