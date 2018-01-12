Kyle Vreeland Installed as President of Lakeland Realtors

The Incoming Leader Spoke About the Significance of Group’s New Downtown Location

Lakeland, FL (PRUnderground) January 12th, 2018

Kyle Vreeland, Sales Associate at Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRE), was installed last week as the new President of the Lakeland Realtors for 2018.

Vreeland spoke about the group’s recent move to a new building in downtown Lakeland. The Lakeland Realtors purchased, designed, and built the new headquarters last year, helped by Vreeland’s architectural background.

“The Central Place Theory provides that a strong and vibrant central city makes for a strong community,” Vreeland said. “In building the Realtors’ home in the downtown Garden District, we chose to join in the neighborhood’s blossoming vitality and become a more integral part of the people, jobs and activities that make this area great.”

Julie Townsend, Executive Director of Lakeland Downtown Development Authority, agrees the move is positive for Lakeland.

“We always like to see one of our very own Downtowners in leadership positions in the community,” Townsend said. “We are also glad that the Lakeland Realtors’ building stayed close to the core of Downtown. It’s a lovely building that adds to the charm of the Garden District.”

Vreeland is the Director of Industrial & Corporate Real Estate for CBCSRD, and leads the company’s consulting practice in the areas of building analysis and space planning, as well as development feasibility including architecture and construction.

Learn more about Vreeland’s career, industry leadership and community service at srdcommercial.com/kylevreeland.

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRD) is located in Lakeland, Florida and is Florida’s I-4 corridor’s premier commercial real estate firm. We offer unique positioning of properties utilizing our intimate knowledge of local markets, a recognized national brand, and a global reach through our Coldwell Banker Commercial offices worldwide. CBC worldwide achieved $5 billion in investment sales and leasing transactions in 2016.

CBCSRD was founded by three highly-recognized CCIM-designated Florida brokers. The company brings together experts on all aspects of real estate. We provide services to land and commercial clients through both CBCSRD and our land brokerage, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate. For more information, please visit SRDcommercial.com