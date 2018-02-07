Kyle Vreeland and Greg Smith Brokered $3 Million Sale of Industrial Building to BMR Suspension

The Well-Known Automotive Company Plans to Relocate Its Headquarters to the 91,000±-Square-Foot Facility Near I-4 and Polk Parkway in Lakeland

Lakeland, FL (PRUnderground) February 7th, 2018

The sale of a 91,000±-square-foot industrial building was finalized on Friday, Feb. 2 by Kyle Vreeland and Greg Smith of Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRD). The property was purchased by BMR Suspension, a manufacturer of after-market automotive products.

The facility currently houses Alabama Metal Industries Corporation (AMICO), a manufacturer of industrial flooring and grating. AMICO is a subsidiary of Gibraltar Industries, a producer of building materials with over $1 billion in annual revenues. Gibraltar is leasing back 50,000± square feet from BMR Suspension for AMICO’s continued operations. BMR plans to move its operations from Seffner, Florida to Lakeland and bring along more than 60 employees.

“We were able to put together a great deal for everyone involved including Lakeland,” said Vreeland, who was recently installed as President of Lakeland Realtors.

Vreeland represented AMICO/Gibraltar Industries in the transaction, working closely with Robert Barr of Strategic Advisors, a consulting firm for AMICO/Gibraltar Industries located in Chicago. Smith represented BMR in the transaction and worked with Alan Miller in the site selection process.

“BMR is the premier manufacturer of performance chassis, suspension and drivetrain products in the automotive market so we are happy to see them coming here,” Smith said. “After narrowing the site selections down to two or three options, Lakeland stood out as the optimal location for relocation of their headquarters.”

Vreeland and Smith have been busy of late in the industrial real estate market, selling over 1 million square feet of space between January 2017 and January 2018.

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRD) is located in Lakeland, Florida and is Florida’s I-4 corridor’s premier commercial real estate firm. We offer unique positioning of properties utilizing our intimate knowledge of local markets, a recognized national brand, and a global reach through our Coldwell Banker Commercial offices worldwide. CBC worldwide achieved $5 billion in investment sales and leasing transactions in 2016.

CBCSRD was founded by three highly-recognized CCIM-designated Florida brokers. The company brings together experts on all aspects of real estate. We provide services to land and commercial clients through both CBCSRD and our land brokerage, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate. For more information, please visit SRDcommercial.com