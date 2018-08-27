Kwikbuck Launches Mobile On-Demand Marketplace Where Users can Sell and Buy Goods & Services

Both buying & selling online has needed a makeover in the eyes of many experts. Kwikbuck is delivering that with their revolutionary new mobile app & platform.

Pretoria, South Africa (PRUnderground) August 27th, 2018

For people who want to develop an extra stream of income from home, it’s often been a challenge. The same goes for those who would like to purchase something from a local seller but just can’t connect with the right person. The good news is a new company is answering the call, Kwikbuck , and are taking a very revolutionary approach to mobile buying and selling with their new app and platform that removes the headaches many old-school choices have, allowing users to make extra money in their spare time. Through Kwikbuck you can earn money your way, by working from your phone. Kwikbuck is currently running a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to help the project grow.

“There’s finally an alternative to full-time employment, and by supporting our Indiegogo campaign, you can help us make this vision a reality,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “No one in the world can have too much free time or money and we are doing our best to contribute in both areas.”

According to Kwikbuck, they are the only secure mobile app that fuses products, services, and tasks into one marketplace and then allows users to easily place orders or make sales to other local users in a way that’s fully safe, secure and ultra-convenient just using mobile phones.

Kwikbuck sees itself as a new kind of “social employment” app where users can connect with locals who have things they would like to purchase, tasks they need completed or services they require, including things like painters, carpentry work, and much, much more.

The Indiegogo campaign has set a goal of $9500 and runs until the end of October 2018.

Chris S., from Boston, recently said in a five-star review, “Kwikbuck really gives us the chance to change the way we work here in a really revolutionary way. We couldn’t be more pleased with this breakthrough.”

About Kwikbuck

During the year of 2017, our Founder had trouble finding a job. Frustrated by the way things were being done and limitations he faced, he came up with a simple idea—tap a button and make a Kwikbuck.

What started as an app to monetize spare time is now changing the employment module of communities around the world. Whether you’re a buyer or selling a product, a service or getting a task done, we use technology to give people what they want, when they need it.