Kwantek Launches Mycleaningjobs.com

Kwantek, a pre-hire and applicant tracking provider focused specifically on the Building Services and Janitorial markets, has launched the premier industry job board for cleaning jobs. MyCleaningJobs.com furthers Kwantek's mission to provide more qualified applicants to BSC providers.

Louisville, KY (PRUnderground) June 26th, 2018

Kwantek has announced the launch of a new web property exclusively for Janitorial and Building Services Companies to post their cleaning jobs. MyCleaningJobs.com officially launched this week with thousands of cleaning job postings across the United States.

Kwantek is an Applicant Tracking Software company with a high percentage of clients in the Commercial Cleaning Industry. Kwantek’s customers have the ability to use one portal to post their jobs that will submit the posting to dozens of job boards such as Indeed, Glassdoor, and Monster. Using the same technology, the jobs will be posted to MyCleaningJobs.com.

Jeff Davis, Kwantek’s VP of Sales & Marketing, saw an opportunity after serving so many clients in the industry. “We see a big need for this in the marketplace. You see a lot of niche job boards for industries like sales, trucking, and healthcare. Building Services is a space that has more job openings than all of those. A lot of the talent pool in the cleaning industry stays in the industry, so we wanted to provide a way for somebody to search for cleaning jobs without being distracted by other job possibilities.”

In addition, MyCleaningJobs.com has connected with Google’s Job Discovery API so it can be indexed on Google’s own job search, a feature that has been rapidly growing in adoption for several months. This integration alone should drive a large percentage of applicants, says CTO Brad King.

“This integration will add a lot more visibility to our jobs simply because they will be listed in Google’s new jobs portal. That portal is always featured above the rest of the search results, so by featuring our jobs prominently here, we’ll have more opportunity to rank them at the top of the list. In addition, our integration with the Indeed Apply process has increased our client’s applicant flow by 30% since its launch in January 2018.”

Many of Kwantek’s clients receive thousands of applications for cleaning jobs every month, but the average company will only hire 12% of their applicants. This leaves an influx of highly targeted applicants in the MyCleaningJobs.com database.

“A lot of times people don’t get hired because of things outside anyone’s control,” Kwantek CEO Collie King said. “They may not be able to work the night shift. Maybe the company wanted somebody with floor waxing experience. That’s not to say they’d be a bad employee, just not the right candidate for that particular job.”

If an applicant is not selected by the employer, they enter the MyCleaningJobs.com email database, introducing them to other cleaning jobs in their area. King points out that the analytics show this will generate more applicants for all Kwantek clients.

“We believe there is low hanging fruit in this bunch. We’re processing hundreds of thousands of applications a month from people who wanted a cleaning job. If 90% of those aren’t getting hired, that means there’s still hundreds of thousands of prime candidates for other companies. This is going to be a big win for our clients who are always looking for more applicants.”

About Kwantek

Kwantek specializes in providing businesses with the most innovative, best-quality, pre-hire tools available. Over the past 19 years, Kwantek has evolved and streamlined its web-based services, offering efficient and user-friendly solutions in one centrally based platform. Kwantek’s success is attributed to our focus on providing easy-to-use, web-based software and one-of-a-kind services to every one of our clients.

