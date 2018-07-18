Krysle Lip Debuts Single “King of Dreams”

Krysle Lip Mixes Genres to Create Music Filled with Emotion and Power

Listening to Krysle Lip’s debut single “King of Dreams” is a guaranteed new experience for any music lover. The song sets a dark tone with a hauntingly beautiful music video shot in the Grévin Museum in Paris. Written and composed by Krysle Lip, “King of Dreams” is a venture into a brand-new musical territory.

The single is a critique of the 21st-century mindset that idolizes fame and ignores true art and talent. In “King of Dreams,” Krysle Lip also explores his own battles of fighting for his dreams.

Having traveled far and wide with his parents from a young age, Krysle Lip has gained a broad perspective on the world. He was raised by his parents to value charisma and style and to appreciate quality. His ultimate goal is to liberate men from macho stereotypes and to express that men are allowed to be sensitive and refined.

When he was nine years old, Krysle Lip saw Stevie Nicks perform, igniting his passion for creating music. Since then, Krysle Lip has been influenced by a range of musicians, from Nina Simone to Jeff Buckley to Mozart. Lately, a person who plays a vital role in Krysle Lip’s life and in his music is Michele Lamy, a well-known artist, and muse who designed the cover art for his upcoming EP, “Intravenous Therapy.” Lamy, who calls Krysle Lip her “protégé,” is also the wife of fashion designer Rick Owens. With her unique mind and endless creativity, Lamy is a mentor and friend who has certainly made her mark on Krysle Lip’s work.

“King of Dreams” is the first single off of Krysle Lip’s debut EP, “Intravenous Therapy.” The EP was recorded in Paris, a decision that played a large part in its emotional feel. Mostly avoiding electric instruments, the composition includes a choir, string ensemble, bazantar, oud, ney, guitars, harp, piano, and more. The overall sound is as if 90’s Manchester post-punk was set in Paris’s Moulin Rouge, with a deep beauty and despair captured in each note.

About Krysle Lip

Krysle Lip is a talented artist with unique visions and a passion for music and visual art. He has lived in multiple places all over the world, including the United States, Europe, northern Africa, and Canada. Each place and culture that he has encountered has played a significant role in his music, influencing his choice of instruments and his overall musical style. He pulls inspiration from David Bowie and Bjork as well as traditional Bedouin music, resulting in a cinematic fusion of eclectic instruments such as the ney, oud, and accordion.

Krysle Lip’s passion for music has led him, at just 25 years old, to become the owner of a permanent light and sound show in a historical room inside the wax museum, “GREVIN.” The room was built in 1900 for the universal exhibition “Palais des Mirages” and was known to be Michael Jackson’s favorite room in Paris.

In his upcoming debut EP “Intravenous Therapy,” Krysle Lip explores dark, tortured themes in a style of music that has never been heard before. With the help of Grammy Award-winning engineers Darrell Thorp and Florian Lagatta, Krysle Lip is sure to make an unforgettable impact.

