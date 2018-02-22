Krocker Announces Upcoming Album Release for ‘How I’m Feelin Too’

Follow-up record to ‘How Im Feelin’ debutS February 21, 2018

Richmond, VA (PRUnderground) February 22nd, 2018

Hip hop and rap artist Krocker has just announced the release of his newest album, ‘How Im Feelin Too’.

The new album is the follow-up for Krocker’s last album, ‘How Im Feelin’. That album featured 6 tracks with guests such as Doughboy Ju and Mfleming.

‘How Im Feelin Too’ will be available on major digital music distributors including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Google Play, and others, where the new album where stand alongside Krocker’s previous music.

Tracks on the new album include “Been Making Money”, “Gold Diggin”, and “Anything”.

More information can be found at Apple Music , iHeart Radio , and Google Play .

See:

Instagram: krocker_hd

Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/krocker/601982529

iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/artist/krocker-846384/

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/music/artist/Krocker?id=Afbx4gtlau5esxulaatwugc4oeu&hl=en

About Krocker

Krocker is a hip hop and rap artist offering a fusion of rocking rap beats and raw lyrics. Albums include Fresh Out Da Pot, How Im Feelin, and How Im Feelin Too.