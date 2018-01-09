KRG Recruiting Inc US-Based Executive Recruiting Firm Expanding To West Coast

Top Rated KRG Recruiting Inc., Set To Open New Offices Due To Unprecedented Growth

Recently, one of the United States most prodigious executive recruiting firm made a colossal announcement regarding expansion. The highly respected and successful KRG Recruiting Inc., firm confirmed it is set to open new offices. The fresh branch will be located in the West Coast to help with their monumental growth. The executive headhunting experts made the announcement this week. The move comes as the firm has experienced historic emergence in its sector. The peerless executive recruitment professionals specialize in discovering, identifying and placing superior executives. Their proclivity for success in placements of top executives has not gone unnoticed.

Countless of new clients are joining up with KRG in order to benefit from their effectiveness and success. That is in addition to large number of previous companies whom already rely on them for top rated recruitment services. The firm will open a new branch on the West Coast of California. For KRG Recruiting Inc., the announcement comes after an extraordinary 2017. Last year, the executive headhunting firm managed to place many of the world’s most prominent executives. The placements were allocated in some of the world’s biggest and prolific companies.

The new offices are all part of the plan from KRG recruiting to ascertain that several key points are covered. For one, the new branch will assist them in accommodating new clients. In addition, the top rated recruitment professionals also want to make sure their superior levels of services continue without a hitch. KRG’s senior executive recruiter Steven Patrick was jubilant when responding to questions about the revelation. In his statement, Steven remarked about the “Phenomenal growth our firm has experienced past year.”

He went to say how “KRG Recruiting Inc., has been signing up a monumental number of new clients the past year alone.” A large number of the newly accounts are from companies and clients located in the Californian West Coast. “Because of that reason, we wanted to open the new offices as soon as possible” said Mr. Patrick. He also went on to add that “Adding the new branch will allow KRG to not only enhance its executive recruitment services, but also maintain and expand on them.”

In all, the move is part of broader continuum for KRG Recruiting which will allow it to augment their operations even further in the future. Steven Patrick, who continued on said “KRG will expand to several dozen other major cities as well.” For many in the industry dealing with executive placement services, the news comes as no surprise. The world’s most prominent companies recognize the propensity KRG Recruiting Inc., has for success in placements.

KRG’s has been in the executive placement industry for more than 3 decades. Over those years, they have build a reputation for themselves as one of the best executive recruitment firms in the world. Their aptness in delivering superior results and 5 star placement services have made KRG renowned and respected. According to Brian Smith who is a senior recruiter for the company, KRG is committed to client’s satisfaction. “We place our customers at the very top in our priority list. We stride to render unparalleled services for each of our clients.” stated Brian. He elaborated further by stating that “Each member of our team of professionals abides by a tenet which is delivering outstanding services.”

For more than 30 years, KRG Recruiting Inc., has set the standard of what a top rated executive placement firm should be. They have been delivering superior executive search with unequalled results to clients during that time. In addition, they also have a staff which consist of the world’s most knowledgeable, experienced and respected headhunters. The company was founded in 1992 by James Moore and Jonathan Pierson.

