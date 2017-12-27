KRG Recruiting Inc Need Leading Candidates for Executive Posts in Top Companies

Top rated US-based executive recruiting firm's growth continues. Specialist recruiting firm based in the New York actively searching for top-tier executives

New York, USA (PRUnderground) December 27th, 2017

KRG Recruiting Incorporated is an established recruiting firm that specializes in premium staffing solutions and executive recruitment services. As a result of a major growth spurt within the organization in 2017, the company is now scouting for skilled C-level executives and senior personnel to occupy posts in a number of high-value companies. Positions are available in sectors such as retail, energy, technology, manufacturing, and banking & finance.

“The growth that we have experienced over the last year is phenomenal,” says Steven Patrick, KRG Recruiting’s Senior Executive Recruiter. “Not only in terms of revenues, but also in terms of demand. As things stand right now, we have client companies seeking talent to help control their markets across a variety of industries. That is why have initiated the process of forging new and viable relationships with top-level professionals looking to advance their careers.”

“We work with some of the largest, most prominent companies in the world, I am proud to say, many of which have important executive roles that need to be filled urgently. Starting today, we are officially on the hunt for qualified individuals who can fill these positions.”

“At KRG Recruiting, one of the ways in which we cultivate success is through the correct and effective placement of highly capable professionals,” says executive recruiter Brian Smith. “By ensuring that the candidate’s proficiencies and goals align perfectly with the objectives of the company, our experts are able to achieve a high level of satisfaction on all sides. Our aim, ultimately, is to secure fruitful engagements that benefit both candidate and employer.”

Professional job-seekers interested in applying for the aforementioned executive positions can contact KRG Recruiting through their website at: http://www.krgrecruiting.com/

About KRG Recruiting Inc.

KRG Recruiting Inc. is widely recognized as a leader in the executive search and placement industry. Placing career professionals successfully for almost 30 years, the firm has developed a reputation for providing top-notch services that yield incredible results for their clients. In fact, the company boasts one of the highest success rates in the recruiting business. Their current call for talent aims to attract competent leaders in search of rewarding careers.

Contact Information:

Toll Free: 800-340-8371

Email: Contact@Krgrecruiting.com

Website: www.krgrecruiting.com

Address: 80 Maiden Lane, 14th Floor – Suite 1404, Financial District,

New York, NY 10038

About Alex Jones