KP Yohannan’s “Revolution in World Missions” Hits 4 Million Copies, Gospel for Asia Announces

Humanitarian, author, speaker, and founder of Gospel for Asia, Dr. K.P. Yohannan’s book “Revolution in World Missions: One Man’s Journey to Change a Generation” achieves a milestone.

Written thirty years ago with the hope to see a change in the Western perspective on missions the book, “Revolution in World Missions” reaches an uncommon benchmark. The moving autobiography, described by readers as “impacting,” “inspiring,” and “practical,” has now hit four million copies in print. And why wouldn’t that be the case? It was thoughtfully written by a man who knows intimately of what he speaks. Dr. K.P. Yohannan is the President and Founder of one of the nation’s most influential missions organizations, Gospel for Asia, shows readers how it’s done. With a heartfelt tact, he reveals what it takes to give one’s life for another and see goodness multiplied millions-fold.

The story begins with himself as a shy 16-year-old boy and highlights each step of the wholehearted devotion it took to affect millions for God. The author said, “The heart of the book is this – God loves us all, and we must also love everyone enough to pay any price to take His love to the world. We have so many examples of those who have paved the way for us. It was Adoniram Judson who brought hope to millions who had none in Burma and the neighboring nations, and he lived a perpetual life of suffering to do so. It was Christ’s love that compelled him, and it is the same for us.”

To date, Gospel for Asia has given hope to millions of families by way of free medical services, water wells drilled, water filter installation and the like. Just last year the organization sponsored 82,000 children and provided medical care for more than 180,000 people. Through Christmas gifts, over 600,000 families throughout Asia were helped as well. These are just a few of the outreaches impacting lives in Asia.

“We want our lives to count and be part of something that’s making a difference,” says Sara, a staff member involved in distributing the free books. “Revolution in World Missions is what God used to change the course of my life because K.P. Yohannan’s story offers practical steps any person can take to make a lasting difference.“

About Dr. K.P. Yohannan:

Dr. K.P. Yohannan is the author of more than 200 books, an internationally known speaker, Metropolitan of Believers Eastern Church, and founder of Gospel for Asia. Dr. Yohannan’s radio program, Spiritual Journey, reaches more than one billion people in 110 languages. His Road to Reality radio program airs weekly on more than 200 radio stations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

About Gospel for Asia

Founded over thirty years ago, Gospel for Asia has brought humanitarian assistance and spiritual help to millions of people in more than 14 nations across Asia. Via their radio ministry, they have also spread their message in 110 languages.