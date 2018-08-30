Kontingent Staffing Launches New Website For Hiring Managers & Job Seekers

Kontingent releases a more streamlined website for those looking to hire IT professionals, as well as candidates looking for employment in Northern California.

San Jose, CA (PRUnderground) August 30th, 2018

Kontingent Staffing, a San Jose-based IT staffing agency, is proud to announce its new website redesign this week. The agency pairs the right candidates to all IT positions such as Technical Support Specialists, Mobile Application Developers, and Network & Security Engineers. With years of staffing experience behind them, Kontingent offers its contract staffing, direct hire services, and even offshore staffing services in the Northern California region.

CEO and Founder, Ibtihaj Khan, is pleased with the new company platform and says it will help streamline their services. “Finding the right candidate or position can be difficult,” Khan said, “Kontingent makes it an easier process for both parties with our new, easy-to-use website”. The improved functional interface allows employers to contact them through a simple form, which Kontingent will use to start matching them to appropriate candidates searching for the right position in cities such as San Jose, Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Mountain View.

“We are committed to finding the right matches, and that is why we do not charge fees for our services until you find just the perfect candidate,” Khan explained. This dedication to staffing services can relieve some of the stress associated with the job hunt, especially for hiring managers looking to fill a position with an experienced individual with the right qualifications.

Kontingent Staffing’s website now features an upgraded job search feature for IT candidates, with filters by location, date posted, job type, and sector of the industry. The agency focuses its local staffing services in Silicon Valley and surrounding areas to reach IT professionals aspiring to work at big tech companies.

The new and improved website has brought only good news for clients using the agency’s staffing services. Clients have been sending in positive feedback, due to the updated interface. Hiring managers have praised Kontingent’s dedication to find the right matches for their companies, saying that the agency has worked tirelessly to make sure their candidates are properly screened and qualified. Candidates seeking employment have recommended Kontingent because the agency thoroughly vets companies before setting up an interview. Now, Kontingent Staffing is ready to match candidates even more effectively.

About Kontingent Staffing

We help you achieve your business goals by hiring the best staff to support your software, business process management, and IT service teams. Find the right candidate or search and apply for jobs at www.kontingentstaffing.com