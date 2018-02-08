Knoxville based eSports organization Murder Esports™ changes their business model for 2018

Murder Esports™ has officially had a change of ownership and direction for the year. Get ready to see more casual gamers joining the MRDR ranks.

Knoxville, TN (PRUnderground) February 8th, 2018

As of January 2018 MURDER ESPORTS™ a competitive eSports teams management organization located in East Tennessee announced a not so traditional business plan for the year.

November of 2017 brought with it a new owner and new ideas on what it takes to make a competitive eSports community that will consistently yield new talent.

The first quarter of the year is to be dedicated to community building and networking. Community building was stated to be “Priority number one” by Division Manager Richard Morris at a local competitive teams meeting on January 28 in Sevierville Tennessee.

The second quarter is said to be planned for a more traditional competitive teams environment. Division Managers have been officially tasked to seek out new talent at a regional level and prepare each new prospect for the professional competitive gaming environment of regional lan tournaments.

The new business plan serves to provide an opportunity for anyone who wants to play competitively and offers new players the chance to learn and prepare for a possible future career in professional eSports.

