Kits & Co. Launches Online Community and Marketplace Offering the Best in Subscription Boxes and Kits

Finding the best in subscription boxes doesn't have to be a challenge. The new thriving online community Kits & Co. reveal the latest, backed by shopper reviews.

Ontario, Canada (PRUnderground) March 13th, 2018

With subscription boxes and kits becoming more popular than ever, it can be difficult to stay up on what’s available, and which are worth signing up for. The recently launched online marketplace and community Kits & Co. solves that problem in a dramatic way, backed by real user feedback, while also often earning subscribers significant discounts. Picking up quick momentum the new website has been greeted with enthusiasm.

“Consumers are looking for a way to automate their shopping experience, from fulfilling their monthly grocery needs to helping them with their fashion and apparel requirements for the month,” commented Elijah Johnston, Co-Founder of Kits & Co. “It’s also a great way to plan out your gift giving for the year. We aim to be the #1 marketplace for subscription boxes in North America, and we think we are well on our way towards meeting that goal.”

According to the online community, members are encouraged to participate in the discussion of different kits and boxes in a positive, non-spammy way, serving to make sure all who visit the site can potentially benefit from their own experience. Many box offers are time-sensitive and Kits & Co. provide countdown timers for these to help make sure their members don’t miss out on something that may be of interest or a great deal.

Some current highlights featured on the marketplace include Dollar Shave Club, Bombfell, WINC, Ellie, ModaBox, and Man Crate , to name just a few.

Early feedback from users has been a complete endorsement.

Alyssa Van Louwe , a Kits & Co. member, recently said in a five-star review, “I like that I can go to one site and be able to manage my favorite subscription boxes in one central location. I am an active university student that doesn’t have a lot time to dedicate to shop at stores. Kits & Co. allows me to purchase and automate my regular needs like food and cosmetics plus get check out deals on items that I would normally not take the time to shop for. All delivered to my doorstep. It’s also exciting to get something new delivered each month. I fully recommend Kits & Co.!”

To learn more be sure to visit https://kitsn.co.

