KIRKUS REVIEWS Says Joe Siple’s Novel, “will feel very familiar to fans of Hallmark movies.”

An old man looking for a reason to live meets a young boy with a terminal heart defect and a list of five things he wants to do before he dies.

Praise for The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride

“A sweet, albeit by-the-book, tale of human connection.” –KIRKUS REVIEWS

“…an emotional story that will leave readers meditating on the life-saving magic of kindness.” –INDIE READER

Seventeen years is a long time to work at anything. Seventeen years of work with nothing to show for it is something entirely different.

“I’ve had several magazine articles published over the years,” Joe Siple says. “And I had a screenplay place in the top ten of a Writer’s Digest competition. But the goal for me has always been to have a novel published, and finally, FINALLY, that’s happening.”

The story focuses on Murray McBride, a 100-year-old man considering taking his own life before, on his last day, he meets Jason Cashman, a 10-year-old boy with a terminal heart defect and a list of five things he wants to do before he dies. The book has been compared to titles like Fredrik Backman’s A Man Called Ove and Mitch Albom’s The Five People You Meet in Heaven.

“There’s enough bad news these days,” Joe Siple says. “That, combined with a need to process my dad’s death, are why I wrote a story like this one.”

“It’s one of the most lovely books I’ve read,” says Amy Rivers, author of Wallflower Blooming. “But a warning: you will cry at the end. Guaranteed.”

Joe Siple is a former sports reporter and anchor at various NBC and FOX affiliates. But he has no intention of returning to his old line of work.

“That was a fun job for that stage of my life,” Siple says. “But I have kids now and it’s important to me that they see what can happen if you persevere. I guess I can’t claim to be an overnight success, but seventeen years of trying? I think I can at least stake a claim to perseverance.”

