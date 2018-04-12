Kid Rock Promo Code for Lawn Seats, Pit Seats and General Admission (GA) Tickets at Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap Kid Rock lawn seats, pit seats and general admission tickets (GA) for all tour dates, add promo/coupon/offer/discount code CONCERT to save.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) April 12th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Kid Rock tickets in conjunction with his 2018 “Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza” tour. This exciting tour will get underway on August 3rd at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, ME and will culminate on October 13th at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL. He will be joined by A Thousand Horses for the first two tour dates and Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker Jr. for the remainder of the tour. Additionally, Kid Rock will be performing at the Jones County Fair with Ted Nugent on July 21st.

2018 Kid Rock “Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza” Tour Dates:

August 3rd – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion – Bangor, ME

August 4th – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

August 18th – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA

August 22nd – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

August 24th – Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA

August 25th – Glen Helen Amphitheater – San Bernardino, CA

September 1st – Coastal Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre – Raleigh, NC

September 7th – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

September 14th – Lakeview Amphitheater – Syracuse, NY

September 15th – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

September 21st – Ruoff Home Mortgage Center – Indianapolis, IN

September 22nd – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

September 29th – Xfinity Center – Boston, MA

October 12th – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL

October 13th – Coral Sky Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL

Kid Rock’s most popular songs over the years include: “Born Free” from Born Free in 2010, “Redneck Paradise” from Rebel Soul in 2012, “Picture” from Cocky in 2001 and “Bawitdaba” from Devil Without a Cause in 1998.

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has cheap Kid Rock concert tickets for all tour dates. Find cheap Kid Rock lawn seats, pit seats, general admission (GA), floor seats, front row seats, VIP seating, meet and greet and more. Add promo/coupon code CONCERT for added savings on any ticket order.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release.

About JP Media, LLC