Kickstarter Announced to Bring Wild and fun Board Game “FootballFans: Welcome to Russia” to Market

Moscow, Russia (PRUnderground) May 22nd, 2018

There’s certainly more than a few people who can’t get enough of football. Especially this year with the World Cup being held in a nation, famous for its hospitality, along with its love for the sport, Russia. In exciting news, both to commemorate the event and, most importantly, to provide rib-cracking from laughter plain old fashion fun, Elinor Inc. and game designer Mikhail Shelkov has announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to bring a new board game to life, “Football Fans: Welcome to Russia”, a true celebration of Russia, football, and all the craziness that occurs during the World Cup.

“I am very enthusiastic about the new board game considering I am both a Russian game designer and passionate about football,” commented Shelkov about the Kickstarter campaign. “Everything is in place for our unique game to work its way into football fans hearts, aside from funding. But we are confident our crowdfunding effort will be a success, just like the 2018 Russian World Cup will be.”

According to Elinor Inc. and their well-experienced team that helped create the game, “FootballFans: Welcome to Russia”, just doesn’t focus on playing the World Cup itself, but everything leading up to it like having the chance to form a squad of fans, travel around the many cities of Russia having fun and maybe even getting into a little chaos, rent hotels, gyms, stadiums, and bars, leading up to playing football and trying to win the prestigious World Cup. The attention to detail is quite astonishing as is the overall emphasis on everyone playing the game being given the opportunity enjoy themselves to the maximum.

The physical game itself will include a well-constructed box with artwork celebrating the theme of the game, a sturdy game board where the action takes place, two six-sided dice, gaming tokens, cards with team fans, four different types of round tokes, 32 team cards who qualified for the World, and four more team cards, who the designers think should have qualified, and an imitation World Cup itself to be competed for.

The “FootballFans: Welcome to Russia” team has set a cash goal of $5000 to their bring the first run of the game to donors. The crowdfunding campaign lasts until July 14th 2018, and is an “all-or-nothing” campaign that only “pays out” the campaigners if their funding goal is met.

A number of fun and generous perks are available based on donation size, including once in a lifetime tours of Mother Russia.

Early reviews from beta-testers have been completely positive for the exciting new game.

Daniel T., from London, recently said in a five-star review, “I’m a football fan from birth plus I love board games so this is something of a dream come true for me. Playing ‘Football Fans: Welcome to Russia’ is great fun, especially with a few pints. Or you can let the kids enjoy it. Totally recommended just in time to help build up World Cup 2018 fever!”

For more information be sure to visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/743177128/1930636383?ref=485039&token=6d0603c0.

About Elinor Inc.

Elinor Inc. is a game design company devoted to exceeding player expectations in each and every way. Expect a growing roster of games where the only limit is the imagination.