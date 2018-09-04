Kevin Tacher and Independence Title Celebrate 100th Episode of “Title Tuesdays” Real Estate Show

Independence Title’s Kevin Tacher has made it his mission to share his real estate knowledge, for free, on YouTube. The company recently aired their 100th episode.

Fort Lauderdale, FL (PRUnderground) September 4th, 2018

Finding honest, straight-to-the-point, and actionable real estate information can be more than a challenge. This is a good part of the reason that inspired Kevin Tacher, best-selling author, real estate expert, and Founder and CEO of Independence Title to launch his popular and informative YouTube show “Title Tuesdays”. Packed with actionable ideas, based on solid industry experience, Tacher and the Independence Title team recently celebrated the 100th episode of “Title Tuesdays”. The excitement surrounding hitting this significant milestone is through the roof.

“’Title Tuesdays’ has been a wonderful experience and I look forward to the next hundred plus episodes,” commented the passionate Tacher. “I love to help people put themselves into win-win situations and when it comes to real estate, knowledge is certainly power. So if I can share some of what I know and it helps a person, family, or business be more successful I couldn’t be happier.”

Over its lifetime “Title Tuesdays” has covered a huge number of potentially vital subjects. Some of the highlights have included, important things like “Real Estate Title Insurance Tips”, “Proper Real Estate Planning to Avoid Problems”, “Is Someone Watching Your Email”, “Is Industry Networking Beneficial”, and much more.

In addition to his work at Independence Title and his high-energy YouTube show, Tacher is also the author of “SOLD!”, which has been a best-seller on Amazon.com. Both “SOLD!” and his second book “Title Insurance Tips & Secrets” can be found on his company website.

Feedback for “Title Tuesdays” gets more positive all the time.

Jerry S., from Florida, recently said in a five-star review, “I almost made a few big mistakes that episodes of ‘Title Tuesdays’ likely saved me from. Now I watch them as soon as they are uploaded. To see someone deliver such value for free on YouTube is really exceptional.”

Check out the 100th “Title Tuesdays Real Estate Show” episode here.

For more information on Independence Title visit https://titlerate.com.

About Independence Title

Founded several years ago by Amazon.com Best-Selling Author Kevin Tacher, Independence Title Inc. is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

They are one of South Florida’s fasting growing and most awarded Title Insurance Agencies.

Independence Title is locally owned and managed. Their team provides real estate professionals with attentive customer service, state of the art technology, mobile applications, and continued training. Together with the support of the top underwriters in the title insurance industry, they have the expertise to complete real estate transactions with the highest level of efficiency and client service.

They can be reached at 954-335-9305 or online at www.TitleRate.com.