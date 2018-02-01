Kevin Hart Promo Code: Find Kevin Hart General Admission GA Tickets w/Discount Code at Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap Kevin Hart general admission tickets (GA), floor seats and front row seats for all 2018 tour dates; use promo/coupon/offer/discount code COMEDY.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 31st, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for Kevin Hart in 2018. To the delight of his fans, Hart has announced that he will be touring again in 2018 in conjunction with his hilarious ”Irresponsible” standup comedy tour. He has added countless new dates and the North American leg of the tour gets underway on March 23rd in Baltimore, MD and this leg of the tour will culminate on August 5th in Biloxi, MS. There will be a second North American leg of the tour which will start on September 13th in Milwaukee and will end on November 29th in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Kevin Hart 2018 ”Irresponsible” Tour Dates:

March 23 – Baltimore, MD at Royal Farms Arena

March 25 – Richmond, VA at Richmond Coliseum

March 30 – Hampton, VA at Hampton Coliseum

March 31 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

April 1 – Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena

April 6 – Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at The BJCC

April 7 – Jacksonville, FL at Veterans Memorial Arena

April 8 – Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena

April 13 – St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center

April 14 – Chicago, IL at United Center

April 20 – London, ON at Budweiser Gardens

April 21 – Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Centre

April 22 – Manchester, NH at SNHU Arena

April 27 – Kansas City, MO (KC) at Sprint Center

April 28 – Little Rock, AR at Verizon Arena

April 29 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

May 5 – Rochester, NY at Blue Cross Arena

May 6 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center

May 11 – Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center

May 12 – Bakersfield, CA at Rabobank Arena

May 13 – Ontario, CA at Citizens Business Bank Arena

May 17 – Omaha, NE at CenturyLink Center

May 18 – Indianapolis, IN (Indy) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

May 19 – Cincinnati, OH (Cincy) at U.S. Bank Arena

May 25 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

May 26 – Atlantic City, NJ at Boardwalk Hall

May 27 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

June 1 – Winnipeg, MB at MTS Centre

June 2 – Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre

June 3 – Regina, SK at Brandt Centre

June 8 – Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome

June 9 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

June 10 – Boise, ID at Ford Idaho Center

June 14 – Seattle, WA at Key Arena

June 15 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

June 16 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

June 21 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 22 – Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion

June 23 – Irvine, CA at Five Points Amphitheatre

June 29 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

June 30 – Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 1 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena

July 6 – Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 7 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

July 13 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

July 14 – Camden, NJ (Philadelphia metro) at BB&T Pavilion

July 15 – Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 20 – Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre

July 21 – Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

July 22 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

July 27 – Montreal, QC at Centre Bell Montreal International Just For Laughs Festival

July 28 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

July 29 – Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 3 – West Palm Beach, FL at Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 4 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

August 5 – Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

September 13 – Milwaukee, WI (MKE) at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

September 14 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

September 15 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

September 21 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

September 22 – State College, PA at Bryce Jordan Center

September 27 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden (MSG)

October 4 – Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena (The “Q”)

October 5 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

October 6 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

October 11 – Pensacola, FL at Pensacola Bay Center

October 12 – Tallahassee, FL at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University

October 13 – Miami, FL at AmericanAirlines Arena

October 18 – New Orleans, LA (NOLA) at Smoothie King Center

October 20 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center

October 26 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

October 28 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

November 1 – San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

November 2 – Austin, TX at Frank Erwin Center

November 3 – Oklahoma City, OK at Chesapeake Energy Arena

November 16 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

November 17 – Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

November 23 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

November 24 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

November 29 – Honolulu, HI at Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has cheap Kevin Hart tickets for all budgets and seating preferences. Find cheap Kevin Hart general admission (GA), floor seats, front row seats, VIP seating, meet & greet and more. Add promo/coupon code COMEDY for added savings on any ticket order.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the comedians or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any comedians or venues in this release.

About JP Media, LLC