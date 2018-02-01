Kevin Hart Promo Code: Find Kevin Hart General Admission GA Tickets w/Discount Code at Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap Kevin Hart general admission tickets (GA), floor seats and front row seats for all 2018 tour dates; use promo/coupon/offer/discount code COMEDY.
Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for Kevin Hart in 2018. To the delight of his fans, Hart has announced that he will be touring again in 2018 in conjunction with his hilarious ”Irresponsible” standup comedy tour. He has added countless new dates and the North American leg of the tour gets underway on March 23rd in Baltimore, MD and this leg of the tour will culminate on August 5th in Biloxi, MS. There will be a second North American leg of the tour which will start on September 13th in Milwaukee and will end on November 29th in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Kevin Hart 2018 ”Irresponsible” Tour Dates:
March 23 – Baltimore, MD at Royal Farms Arena
March 25 – Richmond, VA at Richmond Coliseum
March 30 – Hampton, VA at Hampton Coliseum
March 31 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center
April 1 – Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena
April 6 – Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
April 7 – Jacksonville, FL at Veterans Memorial Arena
April 8 – Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena
April 13 – St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center
April 14 – Chicago, IL at United Center
April 20 – London, ON at Budweiser Gardens
April 21 – Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Centre
April 22 – Manchester, NH at SNHU Arena
April 27 – Kansas City, MO (KC) at Sprint Center
April 28 – Little Rock, AR at Verizon Arena
April 29 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
May 5 – Rochester, NY at Blue Cross Arena
May 6 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center
May 11 – Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center
May 12 – Bakersfield, CA at Rabobank Arena
May 13 – Ontario, CA at Citizens Business Bank Arena
May 17 – Omaha, NE at CenturyLink Center
May 18 – Indianapolis, IN (Indy) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
May 19 – Cincinnati, OH (Cincy) at U.S. Bank Arena
May 25 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
May 26 – Atlantic City, NJ at Boardwalk Hall
May 27 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center
June 1 – Winnipeg, MB at MTS Centre
June 2 – Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre
June 3 – Regina, SK at Brandt Centre
June 8 – Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome
June 9 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place
June 10 – Boise, ID at Ford Idaho Center
June 14 – Seattle, WA at Key Arena
June 15 – Portland, OR at Moda Center
June 16 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
June 21 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 22 – Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion
June 23 – Irvine, CA at Five Points Amphitheatre
June 29 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
June 30 – Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 1 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena
July 6 – Las Vegas, NV at MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 7 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena
July 13 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center
July 14 – Camden, NJ (Philadelphia metro) at BB&T Pavilion
July 15 – Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 20 – Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre
July 21 – Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre
July 22 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
July 27 – Montreal, QC at Centre Bell Montreal International Just For Laughs Festival
July 28 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center
July 29 – Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
August 3 – West Palm Beach, FL at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
August 4 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
August 5 – Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
September 13 – Milwaukee, WI (MKE) at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
September 14 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena
September 15 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
September 21 – Boston, MA at TD Garden
September 22 – State College, PA at Bryce Jordan Center
September 27 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden (MSG)
October 4 – Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena (The “Q”)
October 5 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
October 6 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
October 11 – Pensacola, FL at Pensacola Bay Center
October 12 – Tallahassee, FL at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University
October 13 – Miami, FL at AmericanAirlines Arena
October 18 – New Orleans, LA (NOLA) at Smoothie King Center
October 20 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center
October 26 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
October 28 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
November 1 – San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center
November 2 – Austin, TX at Frank Erwin Center
November 3 – Oklahoma City, OK at Chesapeake Energy Arena
November 16 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center
November 17 – Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena
November 23 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena
November 24 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
November 29 – Honolulu, HI at Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
