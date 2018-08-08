Kettie Munroe Makes a Strong Impression with Debut Album "Venus Flytrap"

Emerging Artist Showcases her Talent and Creativity in Latest Release

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) August 7th, 2018

Kettie Munroe is a pop artist with immense talent and a bright future ahead of her. The Boston-native singer/songwriter has been passionate about music from a young age and was heavily influenced by the 90’s pop music she grew up on. The release of her debut album, “Venus Flytrap,” marks only the beginning of her music journey.

“Venus Flytrap” features a blend of genres and styles. The album is produced by Fernando Sanchez of La Serena Records, while the songs are written by Kettie herself. The single, “Kids Play With Guns,” is paired with a powerful music video directed by Antwoine Films.

Kettie has recently performed at New York Fashion Week in the World Trade Center. She also attended the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards viewing party hosted by VH1’s Save the Music in New York City. With her skilled vocals and distinctive sound, Kettie’s music is sure to bring her to the next level.

About Kettie Munroe

Kettie Munroe has been writing and composing songs since she was thirteen years old. As a 90’s kid, she was influenced by the Spice Girls, Aaliyah, Michael Jackson, and Janet Jackson. Kettie has grown to become a talented vocalist and has developed a unique sound by experimenting with and fusing different genres. You can listen to her debut EP “Venus Flytrap” on Spotify and follow her on Instagram.

Official Music Video: https://youtube/kids-play-with-guns

About AMW Group

AMW is an award-winning marketing, communications and entertainment group.