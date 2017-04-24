Kendrick Lamar Tickets: Ticket Down Discounts Ticket Prices for Kendrick Lamar’s "The Damn." Tour

Ticket Down has cheap Kendrick Lamar presale ticket prices for "The Damn." Tour in 2017. Add customer appreciation promo/coupon code KENDRICK2017 at the checkout.

Ticket Down announces that Kendrick Lamar will be going out on tour in 2017 in conjunction with “The Damn.” tour. The tour begins on July 12th in Phoenix, AZ and culminates on August 6th at Staples Center in his hometown of Los Angeles.

His supporting acts for this blockbuster tour include Travis Scott and rapper D.R.A.M. This will be Kendrick Lamar’s first tour since the fall of 2015 when he performed in conjunction with his Kunta’s Groove Sessions.

Kendrick Lamar – “The Damn.” Tour Dates:

July 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

July 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 17 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

July 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

July 22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 26 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 1 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 4 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

August 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

August 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

