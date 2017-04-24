Kendrick Lamar Tickets: Ticket Down Discounts Ticket Prices for Kendrick Lamar’s "The Damn." Tour
Ticket Down announces that Kendrick Lamar will be going out on tour in 2017 in conjunction with “The Damn.” tour. The tour begins on July 12th in Phoenix, AZ and culminates on August 6th at Staples Center in his hometown of Los Angeles.
His supporting acts for this blockbuster tour include Travis Scott and rapper D.R.A.M. This will be Kendrick Lamar’s first tour since the fall of 2015 when he performed in conjunction with his Kunta’s Groove Sessions.
Kendrick Lamar – “The Damn.” Tour Dates:
July 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
July 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 17 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
July 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 21 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
July 22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
July 26 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
July 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 1 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
August 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 4 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
August 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
August 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
