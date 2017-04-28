Kendrick Lamar Tickets in Denver CO at Pepsi Center & Tacoma WA at Tacoma Dome On Sale at Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap Kendrick Lamar tickets at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO and Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA. Add promo code KENDRICK2017 at the checkout.

Denver, CO (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2017

Ticket Down announces that Kendrick Lamar will be headlining at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado and the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington during 2017 in conjunction with “The Damn.” tour.

Lamar’s whirlwind tour in support of his most recent album will begin on July 12th in Phoenix, AZ and end on August 6th at Staples Center in his hometown of Los Angeles. He will be performing at Pepsi Center in Denver, CO on Saturday, July 29th and at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA on Tuesday, August 1st.

DAMN. had an amazing first week and every single track on the album landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The most popular songs from this ultra popular album are: “Humble,” “DNA,” “Loyalty” (with support from Rihanna), and “Element.” His supporting acts for this exciting tour include Travis Scott and rapper D.R.A.M. This will be his first tour since the fall of 2015 when he performed in conjunction with his Kunta’s Groove Sessions.

The Pepsi Center is a multi-purpose venue that is the home of the Denver Nuggets from the National Basketball Association (NBA), Colorado Avalanche from the National Hockey League (NHL), and the Colorado Mammoth from the National Lacrosse League (NLL). The venue has also been the site of hundreds of concerts since opening in 1999 including Fleetwood Mac, The Black Keys, Pearl Jam, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Cher, and many others.

The Tacoma Dome is located about 30 miles south of Seattle and opened for business in 1983. Over the years, the facility has been home to many different sporting events and leagues including the Seattle SuperSonics of the National Basketball Association (NBA), several minor league hockey and soccer teams, Professional Bull Riders events and even a NCAA Women’s Final Four in 1989 and 1990. The venue has also been home to some of the biggest names in the music business. The first concert held here featured David Bowie and other acts to play there include Britney Spears, U2, Lady Gaga, Bon Jovi, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus. This venue will likely be filled to capacity when Kendrick Lamar performs here on the first day of August.

