Kendrick Lamar Tickets at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia and TD Garden Boston On Sale at TicketDown

Philadelphia, PA (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2017

Ticket Down announces that Kendrick Lamar will be headlining at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and the TD Garden in Boston during 2017 in conjunction with “The Damn.” tour.

Lamar’s blockbuster tour in support of his most recent album, DAMN., will begin on July 12th in Phoenix, AZ and end on August 6th at Staples Center in his hometown of Los Angeles. He will be performing at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, July 22nd and at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 19th.

DAMN. had an amazing first week and every single track on the album landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The most popular songs from this ultra popular album are: “Humble,” “DNA,” “Loyalty” (with support from Rihanna), and “Element.” His supporting acts for this exciting tour include Travis Scott and rapper D.R.A.M. This will be his first tour since the fall of 2015 when he performed in conjunction with his Kunta’s Groove Sessions.

The TD Garden originally opened its doors in 1995 and is the home of the Boston Bruins from the National Hockey League and the Boston Celtics from the National Basketball Association. The venue has been the site of numerous collegiate tournaments as well as countless concerts featuring some of the greatest acts in music. Among the artists that have played the stage at the TD Garden include R.E.M., Lady Gaga, Cher, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber. Due to Kendrick Lamar’s popularity in the Boston metro area, TD Garden will likely sellout for his July concert date.

Lamar will also be headlining at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. This arena was opened in 1996 and it frequently hosts big events in the area including figure skating championships, basketball tournaments, wrestling championships, and so much more. The arena has a concert seating capacity of about 19,500. This very busy venue has hosted a plethora of outstanding music artists in the past two decades including: Ray Charles, Oasis, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam. Interestingly, there are 3 banners at Wells Fargo Center honoring Pearl Jams 10 sellouts, Billy Joel’s 48 Philadelphia sellouts and Bruce Springsteen’s 56 Philadelphia sellouts. This venue will likely be filled right up to the rafters when Kendrick Lamar headlines here this summer.

