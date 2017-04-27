Kendrick Lamar Tickets at Staples Center and Oracle Arena Go On Sale Today at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Kendrick Lamar tickets at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA and Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA. Add promo code KENDRICK2017 at the checkout.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2017

Ticket Down announces that Kendrick Lamar will be headlining at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA and Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA this summer in conjunction with “The Damn.” Tour. Lamar’s whirlwind tour gets underway on July 12th in Phoenix, AZ and culminates on August 6th at Staples Center in his hometown of Los Angeles. He will be performing at the Oracle Arena on August 4th.

His supporting acts for this exciting tour include Travis Scott and rapper D.R.A.M. This will be his first tour since the fall of 2015 when he performed in conjunction with his Kunta’s Groove Sessions.

The Staples Center is arguably one of the busiest venues in the United States. This arena hosts 3 professional sports franchises: The Los Angeles Lakers (NBA), Los Angeles Clippers (NBA) and the Los Angeles Kings (NHL). It opened up in 1999 and it has hosted countless concerts over the years. Some of the music royalty that has headlined here include: Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Barbra Streisand, Justin Bieber and Paul McCartney. It has a seating capacity of 19,000 for concerts and this venue will undoubtedly be filled to capacity when Kendrick Lamar performs in his hometown of Los Angeles on August 6th.

The Oracle Arena has a seating capacity of approximately 20,000 for concerts and it is located in Oakland, CA. This popular arena has been the site of home games for the Warriors since opening in 1966 with the exception of a few games. Considering the fact that this team has the best record in the NBA, the fan base of the Warriors has proven to be as loyal as it comes and this venue is always packed for Warriors games. In addition to being the home arena for Steph Curry and the Warriors, this venue has also hosted countless concerts over the years. The Grateful Dead played 66 concerts here over the years which is a record for this beloved band. When Kendrick Lamar headlines here in early August, there will likely not be an empty seat in the house due to the popularity of the California native.

