Kendrick Lamar Tickets at American Airlines Center and Toyota Center Now On Sale at TicketDown.com

Dallas, TX (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2017

Ticket Down announces that Kendrick Lamar will be headlining at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX and the Toyota Center in Houston, TX during 2017 in conjunction with “The Damn.” Tour.

Lamar’s whirlwind tour in support of his most recent album will begin on July 12th in Phoenix, AZ and end on August 6th at Staples Center in his hometown of Los Angeles. He will be performing at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday, July 14th and at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, July 15th.

DAMN. had an amazing first week and every single track on the album landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The most popular songs from this ultra popular album are: “Humble,” “DNA,” “Loyalty” (with support from Rihanna), and “Element.” His supporting acts for this exciting tour include Travis Scott and rapper D.R.A.M. This will be his first tour since the fall of 2015 when he performed in conjunction with his Kunta’s Groove Sessions.

The American Airlines Center opened in 2001 and has been the home of the Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association and the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League. In the past, the facility has been home to many concerts that have allowed the fans in Dallas to see their favorite groups and artists perform including the Dixie Chicks, Cher, Madonna, Rihanna, Pink, Lady Gaga, and Beyonce. This venue has a seating capacity of approximately 21,000 and there is no doubt that it will be filled to capacity when Kendrick Lamar and company performs here this summer.

The Toyota Center is a 19,000 seat venue located in downtown Houston. The facility originally opened its doors in 2003 and has been the home of the Houston Rockets from the National Basketball Association and over the years was also home to an Arena Hockey League and Women’s National Basketball Association team. The venue has also been used countless times for other entertainment attractions including numerous Ultimate Fighting Championship events, as well as World Wrestling Entertainment events, and dozens of concerts featuring some of the biggest names in music including Miley Cyrus, Fleetwood Mac, Destiny’s Child, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Jay Z, Prince, Madonna, Janet Jackson, and many more.

