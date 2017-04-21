KeepTruckin and FireStream Worldwide Announce Partnership for Electronic Logging Device Compliance

KeepTruckin has announced a partnership with the leading software solutions and service provider for the downstream petroleum industry, FireStream Worldwide.

San Francisco, California (PRUnderground) April 21st, 2017

The addition of KeepTruckin to FireStream’s fuel transport management application offers fuel wholesale distribution fleets the ability to integrate the affordable KeepTruckin ELD systems into their operations. Registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) as a compliant solution, the KeepTruckin platform is the #1 rated ELD system for iOS and Android.

With KeepTruckin’s modern technology, FireStream’s customers can access a platform that helps them reduce Hours of Service (HOS) violations, save time filling out and auditing paper logs, track vehicles in real-time, view vehicle breadcrumb location history for any day in the past, automate IFTA miles by jurisdiction, assess driver performance, actively monitor vehicle diagnostics, and allows geofencing, messaging and more.

“We’re excited to partner with FireStream, an industry leader that shares our commitment to meeting fleets’ pressing needs through a progressive, proactive and personalized customer experience,” said KeepTruckin Head of Partnerships John Verdon. “Additionally, KeepTruckin’s ease-of-use will help FireStream’s customers reduce administrative hours, streamline operations and create opportunities for driving business efficiencies.”

“As the petroleum industry anticipates the impending federal ELD mandate, our clients are looking for a cost-efficient option that ensures compliance without creating additional processes. Our integration with KeepTruckin enables us to provide this and a whole lot more.” said Matthew Mossotti, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, FireStream Worldwide.

“KeepTruckin’s iOS and Android functionality make it an ideal fit for an integration with DeliveryStream, FireStream’s fuel delivery tablet application for transport truck drivers. Our strategic partnership with KeepTruckin allows us to provide our clients with a solution that integrates with their current fuel delivery platform to put actionable information from the truck engine at their fingertips.”

About FireStream Worldwide

FireStream WorldWide works with elite petroleum wholesalers, retailers, and distributors in all 50 States and throughout Canada, providing end-to-end automated software and technology solutions to streamline efficiency and enhance profitability. From ERP back office software systems to truck technology and fuel inventory monitoring, FireStream’s robust development capabilities provide cutting edge products that perpetually meet the always-changing needs of the evolving industry, giving customers a distinctive edge in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.firestream.com or call 1-800-886-2460.

About KeepTruckin

KeepTruckin is on a mission to improve the efficiency and profitability of America’s trucking industry by building great technology products for truck drivers and fleet managers. The company provides drivers with the number one rated Electronic Logbook App for iOS & Android. The KeepTruckin Dashboard for fleets helps teams audit driver logs, manage IFTA fuel taxes, and track vehicles in real-time. KeepTruckin is trusted by over 400,000 drivers and 12,500 fleets. The company is backed by Google Ventures. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit keeptruckin.com or call 855-434-ELOG.