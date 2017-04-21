KeepTruckin and Apex Capital Partner to Help Fleets Comply with the ELD Mandate

KeepTruckin, the top ELD and fleet management provider in the transportation industry, announces its partnership with the industry’s factoring leader, Apex Capital.

San Francisco, California (PRUnderground) April 21st, 2017

Apex Capital is a full-service freight factoring company that not only provides a fast and flexible cash flow solution for small to medium-sized trucking companies but also offers a competitive fuel discount program.

“With the FMCSA mandate becoming effective this year, Apex is very excited to provide an affordable, plug-n-play solution that enables our clients to keep moving freight,” said Jennifer Letson, Chief Operations Officer at Apex Capital. “This strategic partnership will ensure that our clients have access to a compliant solution, included on the FMCSA’s list of registered ELD providers, in advance of the ELD mandate set to take effect in December 2017.”

Apex Capital spent over twelve months rigorously testing and evaluating ELD solutions to ensure that the best option was selected for its client base. After discovering the cost-effective service, remarkable customer experience, and easy-to-use platform that KeepTruckin offers, the partnership was forged.

“We’re excited to partner with Apex Capital, an industry leader that shares our commitment to meeting fleets’ pressing needs through a personalized, proactive and comprehensive customer experience,” said John Verdon, Head of Partnerships at KeepTruckin. “KeepTruckin’s ease-of-use will help Apex Capital’s clients reduce administrative hours, streamline operations and comply with the ELD mandate regulations.”

Trusted by over 15,000 fleets and 400,000 drivers, KeepTruckin is rated the number one logbook app for Android and iOS. KeepTruckin’s ELDs can also lower trucking companies’ costs by reducing the administrative work that comes with filing IFTA reports, improving CSA (Compliance, Safety, Accountability) scores, and avoiding violations.

About Apex Capital

Founded in 1995, Apex Capital is a full-service freight factor that specializes in small to medium-sized trucking companies. Apex is the leading freight factoring company for the trucking industry. Apex buys freight bills and provides industry leading customer service, credit checks, and many other benefits to its clients. To learn more about Apex Capital, visit apexcapitalcorp.com or call 800-511-6022.

About KeepTruckin

KeepTruckin is on a mission to improve the efficiency and profitability of America’s trucking industry by building great technology products for truck drivers and fleet managers. The company provides drivers with the number one rated Electronic Logbook App for iOS & Android. The KeepTruckin Dashboard for fleets helps teams audit driver logs, manage IFTA fuel taxes, and track vehicles in real-time. KeepTruckin is trusted by over 400,000 drivers and 12,500 fleets. The company is backed by Google Ventures. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit keeptruckin.com or call 855-434-ELOG.