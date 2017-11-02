KDDI Selects Axiros to Bring the Next Generation of Multi-Protocol Device Management Platform

“What would normally be three separate platforms to deliver OMA-DM, TR069 (and all of it’s variants), IoT Management (with protocols such as MQTT, LWM2M etc.) is now been delivered by our Next Generation IoT Platform – AXPERIENCE,” said Shaun Rossiter, Vice President of Axiros Asia Pacific. “By applying AXPERIENCE, KDDI can reduce operational cost for legacy device management whilst adding next Generation IoT, Fixed and Mobile Device Management features with one Platform. Our focus on choosing the right customers and the right territories to invest in is showing the right results. KDDI Corporation is a Company of integrity, committed to bringing the best value and quality to it’s customers and shareholders alike. We look forward to a long and mutually viable relationhip with KDDI.“

Axiros Country Manager Japan, Motoharu Fujimura said, “Axiros has made waves in the device management, M2M and IoT space this past year in Global Market. To be selected by KDDI is a great step forward for Axiros Japan and consolidate the strong belief in Axiros Products and Services and our applicability to the Japanese market.“

Axiros was recognized as one of five global 2015 Cool Vendors in IoT by Gartner, cited a Gartner Top 10 IoT Technology for 2017-2018, listed in the Gartner Market Guide for IoT Platforms, was chosen by CIOReview as one of its 20 Most Promising M2M Solution Suppliers, and was shortlisted for the Broadband World Forum 2015 Awards for The Most Innovative Internet of Things Solution Award.

About KDDI

A Business that Provides Customer Experience Value

KDDI views itself as a “Life Design Company,” as our goal is to provide various products and services to evolutionize the lives of customers by helping them design their own lifestyles and liberate themselves from inconveniences to obtain greater freedom. Our Business Management Direction is “Transforming into a Business that Provides Customer Experience Value” and brand message is “New Freedom,” so we seek to provide “New Freedom” and “provide customer experience value” on a cornerstone of “customer perspective (liberation)” and “innovation (discovery).”