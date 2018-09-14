KCRA 3 News to Sponsor Sacramento Speakers Series

Sacramento Speakers Series announced today that KCRA 3 News will be the exclusive television sponsor of the upcoming 2018-2019 season.

Sacramento, CA (PRUnderground) September 14th, 2018

Sacramento Speakers Series announced today that KCRA 3 News will be the exclusive television sponsor of the upcoming 2018-2019 season. Popular KCRA 3 News anchor Kellie DeMarco will moderate the Question and Answer segment of the evening with the speakers and also will act as the general moderator for the high school students program entitled ‘Share the Vision’ that provides tickets and a private audience with our speakers.

This exciting season starts this September with American Politician Leon Panetta on September 26, 2018. The lineup continues with the world’s funniest man John Cleese, geo-political expert Ian Bremmer, celebrated actress Diane Keaton, academy award winner Marlee Matlin, and national geo-explorer Dan Buettner.

Managing principal and attorney Mitchell Ostwald said he is “proud of the partnership with KCRA 3 News, whose dedicated staff and management present timely, accurate and thorough information to the Sacramento community, and am especially excited about Ms. DeMarco’s participation. Her intellect and personality will bring a new level of engagement between audience and speaker.”

Celebrating its 14th anniversary season, Sacramento Speakers Series offers an impressive list of leaders, authors, scientists, and visionaries, each chosen on the basis of career achievements, unique expertise in a particular field of endeavor, and ability to communicate their particular passion to the audience. The Sacramento Speakers Series is a community lecture series that provides an open forum for a free discussion of timely and important issues by nationally acclaimed speakers. Ostwald described the series as “an extraordinary community experience that gives our patrons an opportunity to hear about and question renowned and influential people from a wide variety of backgrounds on an even wider variety of topics.”

WHERE: Sacramento Community Center Theater, 1301 ‘L’ Street, Sacramento CA

PRESENTER: Sacramento Speakers Series

TICKETS: Sold online at www.sacramentospeakers.com or by phone 916-388-1100

About Sacramento Speakers Series

